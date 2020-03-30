In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, local business owners have had to get creative to continue serving their customers.

It’s especially challenging for the food and beverage industry when the federal recommendation is to “avoid eating or drinking at bars and restaurants — use pickup of delivery options.”

Avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people and keeping a “social distance” of six or more feet between people adds to the dilemma.

Andrea Margheim with Flyover Brewing Company in Scottsbluff, said they’ve been able to make the new recommendations work. Flyover has ramped up its to-go sales and delivery service, something they haven’t done before.

“Those new services have allowed us to keep the dining room fairly empty,” Margheim said. “We try to maintain the 10-person limit in the dining area and keep the tables at least six feet apart.”

She added the to-go menu, which includes beer delivery, has been helpful because craft beers are the showcase of the business.

“We need to keep selling the beer because it’s already made and it’s a perishable food product,” Margheim said.

Flyover is also taking advantage of social media to email special offers to their list. They recently had 25% off on delivery for the weekend. On March 27, their equipment manufacturer out of Lincoln matched all gift cards purchased up to $10,000.

“During this time, every dollar counts, not only for our business, but also for every locally owned business,” Margheim said. “We work closely with our employees to get them the work hours they need or get them settled to where they can work with the government for unemployment benefits.”

Scott Swanson has been operating the Union Bar in Gering for the past 14 years. They have three separate buildings plus a patio in back.

“Our capacity is 300, but with a number of people not coming out anymore, social distancing hasn’t been much of an issue for us,” he said. “We have plenty of room for the amount of clientele we have coming in.”

Every morning before opening, staff are disinfecting the tables and menus, which continues throughout the day.

“I have a bartender who visited Colorado recently so I pulled her off the schedule for 14 days,” Swanson said. “The governor might close us down sometime, but in the meantime, I’m doing everything I can to maintain the safety of our patrons. I like my clientele and don’t want to see any of them sick.”

He said the Union Bar isn’t at full staff now, but is able to keep them employed. He’s willing to take anyone off the schedule temporarily if they’re uncomfortable working during this time.

Ricketts recently signed an emergency order allowing bars to sell mixed drinks with a lid for takeout orders.

“It’s going to be weird serving drinks out the door,” Swanson said. “I don’t know how much it will help, but it sure can’t hurt. Every sale helps us stay in business.”

He said people can make fun of us for living in “the middle of nowhere.” But with the virus spreading in metropolitan areas, rural America has become the better choice. “I’ve always been proud to be a western Nebraska person, and right now I’m even happier,” he said.

The situation is different for Darin Spurgeon, with the Oregon Trail Roadhouse in Gering. In addition to food, their primary business is live bands and dancing.

“We’re probably one of the biggest venues in the area for dancing and live bands,” he said. “Without them, our weekend business has dropped about 90 percent.”

Because the Roadhouse is a large venue, groups of more than 10 people are rarely a problem.

“We’ve spread the tables apart and are offering dining on a limited basis,” Spurgeon said. “We also offer curbside takeout and free delivery in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. We’re just trying to make do with what we can until all this blows over.”

Spurgeon said he plans to have his full staff of 14 back once health officials give the go-ahead. For now, his staff is now down to about seven employees.

“We have about seven or eight people where this is their primary job and I consider my staff as my family,” he said. “When I sat down with them to explain things, our part-time people wanted to give their hours to their colleagues who were full-time. They might be gone temporarily, but they’ll be back as soon as we’re back to normal.”