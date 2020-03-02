A Bayard man is accused of threatening a woman with a gun and having fired it during an incident Saturday.

Matthew Reichert, 32, has been charged with second-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats, both Class IIIA felonies; use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony; and possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, both Class IV felonies.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Reichert after he had returned to a residence on County Road 27 early Saturday morning after an incident the night before. Authorities had been seeking Reichert after receiving a report of a domestic assault on Feb. 22, at about 8:48 p.m. He

On Saturday morning, deputies had been dispatched to the residence and had been advised that Reichert had left the home, traveling north on County Road 27. The man had last been seen on County Road 26 and the deputy apprehended him at County Road 24. He was arrested on a warrant for a charge of second-degree domestic assault, stemming from the Feb. 29 incident. In that incident, deputies had been called to the residence on County Road 27 in reference to a disturbance involving a gun having been fired. aA woman advised that she and Reichert had been arguing. The woman advised she had not seen the fun, but she had heard a gun shot as she left the residence.

Officers located a shell casing used in a rifle in the driveway of the residence.

Law enforcement searched for Reichert and his vehicle on Feb. 29 and he was located the next morning. When he was located, authorities searched his vehicle, and an AK style rifle was seized by deputies.

Deputies located a clear plastic bag, with a white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, discarded near his vehicle. He was also arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant in another case.

Reichert is being held on a $200,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court on March 9.