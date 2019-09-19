Police cited a Bayard man on charges after he allegedly struck a 12-year-old boy at a crossing in Scottsbluff.
Jacob Gompert, 22, of Bayard, has been cited with charges of Reckless driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and no valid registration, Sgt. Phil Eckerberg said in a press release.
Gompert had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian that occurred at about 5:57 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Broadway and 22nd Street. Eckerberg said an investigation showed Gompert had been traveling southbound on Broadway approaching 22nd Street in a pick up truck. Gompert was allegedly speeding and he struck a 12-old-boy crossing Broadway eastbound on the north sidewalk of 22nd Street.
The boy was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.