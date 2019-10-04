OGALLALA — Scottsbluff High School and Gering High School marching bands competed in the Ogallala parade and field marching band competition Saturday, Sept. 28, both receiving superior ratings for their performances.

As the Bearcats marching band arrived in Ogallala, senior Hope Schanaman was confident they would perform well.

“I felt like we were going to do well, but at the same time, I was a little hesitant just because we haven’t practiced on a real field.”

When the band practices on the practice field on the north side of the high school, Schanaman said there are additional tick marks that are not present during competition.

Josie Brezenski, a junior and leadership band member, said she was nervous to march in the parade ahead of the field show.

“Just before this weekend, we haven’t been practicing our parade stuff,” Brezenski said. “We’ve just been practicing our field show stuff.”

After lining up in their rows, the Bearcats headed down Ogallala’s streets. Brezenski and Schanaman led the way as the student conductors.

“We have to conduct and march backward,” Schanaman said. “So, one of my main thoughts was try not to fall and try to keep them on beat at the same time.”

Brezenski was also keeping an eye on her surroundings while conducting her team.

“There were a lot of dips in the roads at the intersections where we would march backward over it,” she said. “I would lose my balance a little and had to get back in line.”

Brezenski added, “The first parade of the year is always a learning experience.”

Earning superior ratings in the parade and field show, the Bearcats are focused on perfecting their songs and march for Old West Weekend, Oct. 19. Sophomore Ayden Reed is excited about the Tower of Power theme for this year and seeing the underclassmen step up.

“I hope a lot of our newer members can get some show experience and start feeling more comfortable out on the field.”

Schanaman said Ogallala was the first time freshmen and sophomores competed in field show marching.

“Knowing that now they understand it and the commitment it takes and heart it takes to put into the band, it’s definitely something they’re going to take away from it,” she said.

Eighty Bearcats performed the school song “Fight Team Fight” during the parade and the songs “What is Hip?” and “So Very Hard to Go” during the field show.

The Bearcats’ next marching competition will be during Old West Weekend. Bands from around the region will march down Broadway before competing in a field competition that afternoon at Scottsbluff High School.

The Bulldogs also competed and received superior ratings in the parade and field shows.

“We marched with 57 of our 65 students,” Ben Veilleux, GHS band teacher, said.

They performed their school song “Our Director” as well as “Know Your Enemy” by Green Day, which is one of the selections from their show. Their cadence performance song is called “Jack Frost” and was written by GHS alumni Tyler Sandberg.

Following the competition, the students have been busy preparing for Sidney’s Oktoberfest parade, Saturday, Oct. 5. They will conclude their season with the Old West Weekend.