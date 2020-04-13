The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office has released that the final cause of death of a man and a woman found dead in a Scottsbluff storage unit on Feb. 28.
Beau Gealy, 29, and Maci Baily, 18, have been determined to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to information released by Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks Monday. The deaths of the man and woman have been deemed to be accidental.
The bodies of Beau Gealy, 29, and Maci Baily, 18, were found in a storage unit of the Jerry’s Self Storage facility northwest of Scottsbluff. The facility is owned by Gealy’s father, Jerry. Beau Gealy’s truck had been found in a storage unit rented to another individual.
Baily and Gealy were both reported missing prior to their bodies being discovered, with family members of Baily reporting her missing on Feb. 21 to Scottsbluff Police and Gealy had been reported missing to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, Feb. 22. Obituaries for both have indicated that they were believed to have died on Feb. 18, the date that they had last been seen by friends or family.
Eubanks had previously released that the attending physician overseeing the autopsy had found no evidence of trauma ant that toxicology tests would be done as a part of the autopsy. As part of the investigation, a press release said, investigators from the Scottsbluff Police Department and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office conducted many interviews, reviewed numerous videos, and used search warrants and subpoenas to obtain well over 1,000 pages of cellular phone and social media records from multiple individuals.
“After receiving toxicology reports from the post-mortem examination, investigators from both agencies conferenced with county attorney staff and the attending physician,” Eubanks said in the press release. “The determination of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning came after a careful review of all relevant information by the investigative team.
“Investigators from both agencies have informed the Gealy and Baily families of the results of the investigation in great detail and will continue to answer any questions they have.”
Eubanks said no further details would be released to the public because it is not a criminal case and he has determined the information is not public record.
