SCOTTSBLUFF — A Gering man is accused of robbing another man pleaded to lesser charges in the case Tuesday.

Michael A. Becker, 39, had been charged with robbery, a Class II felony, after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man of a LeBron James stocking cap in March. Police had been called to Lucky Keno, 1001 Ave. I, and made contact with a man who suffered a laceration above his left eye and a swollen upper lip.

According to the man, Becker told the man he wanted the hat for his daughter and Becker offered to pay for the hat after the man told him he could have it. However, when the two men went outside of the business to trade marijuana for the hat, the man claimed Becker assaulted him and stole it instead.

As part of a plea agreement, Becker pleaded to a charge of third-degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 8.