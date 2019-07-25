Beef show main attraction at Morrill County fair

BRIDGEPORT – The beef show was the main attraction at the Morrill County Fair Thursday, but there was plenty of other activity going on.
Jessica Whitebear, 16, took home multiple purple ribbons and prizes for her animals and showmanship, including grand champion FFA market beef. She said many past generations in her family brought her into the animal world and fair showmanship. She said it’s the animals that make the work 4-H and FFA kids do worthwhile.
“The best thing is the companionship and trust that you earn with your animals throughout the year,” she said.
For Shawn Teppert, 15, the companionship is the reward for the work as well.
“My steer is tame,” Teppert said. “He’s not wild, he’s not spooky. He’s like a puppy. He even likes to lick me.”
Norman and Cindy Leithead of Scottsbluff were in Bridgeport Thursday with granddaughter Lindsie Leithead for the beef show. Norman said the kids get quite a bit out of their experience raising and showing their animals.
“It helps a lot in teaching them responsibility,” he said. “My kid (David Leithead) learned to A.I. and raised pigs.”
Shawn Tepper shares some down time with his calf during the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Cade Loomis works to get his calf to cooperate during FFA Showmanship at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Leah Cerny took a blue ribbon with her rabbit at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Tim Lacy gives a calf water from a bottle while Julie (left) and Bayleigh Lacy watch during the Morrill County Fain in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Nolan Terrell and his dad Andrew wash a calf to prepare for show at the Morrill County Fail in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Ashlynn Collins talks with Judge Katie Ochsner during the Intermediate Showmanship competition at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
It's all about keeping your eyes on the judge during Junior Showmanship for Cammie Rader at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Henry Duecker works with his calf during Junior Showmanship at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Spectators take in the Beef Show at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Gabel Malcolm (left) and Cole Rafferty work to clean out a stall during the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Elijah Blake relaxes among the poulty and small animals during some down time at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thrusday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Jordan Wagner tries to shave her animal at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Natalie Tepprt works with her animal while judge Katie Ochsner looks on during Dairy Showmanship at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Dixon Leisy enjoys some chips during the Beef Show at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Leah Nesbitt grills hamburgers for the 4-H Kitchen at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Kason Loomis washes his animal during the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Everett Loomis looks on during the Beef Show at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Bailee Lake gets ready to show her animals during the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Jessica Whitebear keeps her eyes on teh judge during the Beef Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Reata Loomis waits for her turn in the ring during the Beef Show at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Everisto Garza found some shade during the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Ed Fleming chose to try to get in a nap during lunch break at the Morrill County Fair Beef Show in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Dave and Mary Temple take in the exhibits during the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Bethany Nichols works to clean her animal during the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Devin Roach enjoys the trampoline at the Rock-It kids events at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport Thursday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
One of the animals that Whitebear showed is a “bottle-baby” cow named Lava. Lava was found by the family in a ditch during a snowstorm in 2013. While others didn’t think Lava would survive, Whitebear and her family took her in and she became the first of many animals that she has worked with.
“It’s all worth it,” Whitebear said. “It really satisfying, especially when you can take home a ribbon.”