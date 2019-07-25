Beef show main attraction at Morrill County fair

BRIDGEPORT – The beef show was the main attraction at the Morrill County Fair Thursday, but there was plenty of other activity going on.

Jessica Whitebear, 16, took home multiple purple ribbons and prizes for her animals and showmanship, including grand champion FFA market beef. She said many past generations in her family brought her into the animal world and fair showmanship. She said it’s the animals that make the work 4-H and FFA kids do worthwhile.

“The best thing is the companionship and trust that you earn with your animals throughout the year,” she said.

For Shawn Teppert, 15, the companionship is the reward for the work as well.

“My steer is tame,” Teppert said. “He’s not wild, he’s not spooky. He’s like a puppy. He even likes to lick me.”

Norman and Cindy Leithead of Scottsbluff were in Bridgeport Thursday with granddaughter Lindsie Leithead for the beef show. Norman said the kids get quite a bit out of their experience raising and showing their animals.

“It helps a lot in teaching them responsibility,” he said. “My kid (David Leithead) learned to A.I. and raised pigs.”

One of the animals that Whitebear showed is a “bottle-baby” cow named Lava. Lava was found by the family in a ditch during a snowstorm in 2013. While others didn’t think Lava would survive, Whitebear and her family took her in and she became the first of many animals that she has worked with.

“It’s all worth it,” Whitebear said. “It really satisfying, especially when you can take home a ribbon.”