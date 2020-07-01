Every year, tunes have filled the air in Mitchell’s Centennial Park on the last Saturday of June. As the date approached, COVID-related restrictions forced organizers to cancel. This Saturday, the concert is making a comeback.

“We have a concert in the park every year,” organizer Shane Reinpold said.

When it became clear that the usual June date wouldn’t work, Reinpold began trying to come up with an alternative plan with the help of the Panhandle Public Health District.

Initially, the concert was going to be moved to the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds.

“Last week, they told me we can use the park,” he said.

The park can be used at 75% of its normal capacity, he said. Attendees will be asked to come in groups of eight or less, and groups must spread out at least six feet apart.

The event will feature the sounds of Larry Soto and the Dynamics, but unlike previous years, it won’t be an all-day event. Things will kick off at 6 p.m.

“They’re going to play some music for a while,” Reinpold said. “When it gets dark, we’ll start shooting off fireworks.”

The fireworks are sponsored by About Time Clock Maker, and a free will donation will be collected to pay for the band.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and bug spray. There will be no craft or food vendors this year, however, the restrooms will be available. Reinpold said restrooms will be sanitized and only open to a limited number of people at once.

This is the first time the celebration has ever taken place on July 4, and Reinpold believes it’s more important than ever.

“We’ve been stuck in our houses,” he said. “Now we can get out and celebrate getting out.”

Other fireworks shows across the region include:

July 3

Sidney — City of Sidney, park near the college on the east edge of town

Gering — Allred Brothers Fireworks Show, Five Rocks Amphitheater

LaGrange — LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department, free will donation

July 4

Fort Laramie — Fort Laramie Fire Department, free will donation. Fort Laramie will also host activities, including its military glag raising, national salute and other events.

Alliance — Alliance Jaycees Fireworks show, Laing Lake Park.

Gordon — Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and park near the fairgrounds, including in the Shopko parking lot.