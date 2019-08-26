Biggest Fish Contest Catch of the Week — Aug. 26

There are just 13 days left to submit your entries into the Star-Herald's Biggest Fish Contest.

This week’s Catch of the Week features Matt Howlett of Scottsbluff, who caught this bluegill in a private pond on July 13. The fish measured 12 inches.

The Biggest Fish Contest, sponsored by Cabela's will run through Labor Day, with the contest ending on Sept. 8.

Anglers who catch the longest fish of each recognized game-fish species will win a Cabela’s $25 gift card and be eligible for the grand prize of a Cabela’s $100 gift card and a tailgate fillet table donated by Cabela’s. Species winners are based on length, not weight, and catch-and-release is encouraged.

The Star-Herald welcomes submissions from anglers of fish caught in the upstream waters of the North Platte River system. Lake McConaughy is also included.

Entries must include a clear photo of the fish and the angler who caught it, information about the place it was caught, its length in inches (weight optional) and the name and phone number of a witness to confirm the length of the fish and the day it was caught. Nebraska Master Angler applications also are acceptable.=