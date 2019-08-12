Biggest Fish Contest Catch of the Week — Aug. 12

This week's Biggest Fish Entry takes us to Box Butte Reservoir.

Roger Bakkehaug of Alliance caught this catfish on July 21 at Box Butte Reservoir. The fish measured 33 inches and weighed 14 pounds. Herby Bakkehaug witnessed the catch.

There are just a few weeks left to enter your fish in the Biggest Fish Contest, sponsored by Cabela's. The contest gives anglers a chance throughout the Panhandle to share their catches and we’ve seen quite a variety throughout the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming. You can see entries, and submit your own, at starherald.com/biggestfishcontest.

The Biggest Fish Contest will run through Labor Day, with the contest ending on Sept. 8. Take advantage of the next month and enjoy those weekends at your favorite watering hole. Use the Biggest Fish Contest as your excuse to avoid yard chores or more because you are going to want to win some great prizes to Cabela’s.

Anglers who catch the longest fish of each recognized game-fish species will win a Cabela’s $25 gift card and be eligible for the grand prize of a Cabela’s $100 gift card and a tailgate fillet table donated by Cabela’s. Species winners are based on length, not weight, and catch-and-release is encouraged.

The Star-Herald welcomes submissions from anglers of fish caught in the upstream waters of the North Platte River system. Lake McConaughy is also included.

Entries must include a clear photo of the fish and the angler who caught it, information about the place it was caught, its length in inches (weight optional) and the name and phone number of a witness to confirm the length of the fish and the day it was caught. Nebraska Master Angler applications also are acceptable.