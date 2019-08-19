Biggest Fish Contest Catch of the Week — Aug. 19

Look at the smiles on this week's Biggest Fish entry. We have mentioned before that we have many youth entries in our Biggest Fish Contest and love to see the kids getting outdoors.

Devin Roach, 9, of Bridgeport, caught this largemouth bass on Aug. 13 at the Bridgeport State Lakes. The fish measured 24 1/2 inches.

Keep on casting those lines to win some great prizes in this year’s Biggest Fish Contest, again sponsored by Cabela’s. There are just a few more weeks to enter.

Anglers who catch the longest fish of each recognized game-fish species will win a Cabela’s $25 gift card and be eligible for the grand prize of a Cabela’s $100 gift card and a tailgate fillet table donated by Cabela’s. Species winners are based on length, not weight, and catch-and-release is encouraged.

The Star-Herald welcomes submissions from anglers of fish caught in the upstream waters of the North Platte River system. Lake McConaughy is also included.

Entries must include a clear photo of the fish and the angler who caught it, information about the place it was caught, its length in inches (weight optional) and the name and phone number of a witness to confirm the length of the fish and the day it was caught. Nebraska Master Angler applications also are acceptable. Entries can be submitted at starherald.com/biggestfishcontest.