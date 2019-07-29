Biggest Fish Contest Catch of the Week — July 29

The Star-Herald is nearing the final month of the Biggest Fish Contest. The contest gives anglers a chance throughout the Panhandle to share their catches and we’ve seen quite a variety throughout the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming. So far, we’ve received 32 entries, which you can see at starherald.com/biggestfishcontest.

This week’s Catch of the Week brings us close to home. Dakota Webb caught a smallmouth bass on June 16 at Lake Minatare. The fish measured 18 inches. Doug Southard witnessed the catch.

The Biggest Fish Contest will run through Labor Day, with the contest ending on Sept. 8. Take advantage of the next month and enjoy those weekends at your favorite watering hole. Use the Biggest Fish Contest as your excuse to avoid yard chores or more because you are going to want to win some great prizes, sponsored by Cabela’s.

Anglers who catch the longest fish of each recognized game-fish species will win a Cabela’s $25 gift card and be eligible for the grand prize of a Cabela’s $100 gift card and a tailgate fillet table donated by Cabela’s. Species winners are based on length, not weight, and catch-and-release is encouraged.

The Star-Herald welcomes submissions from anglers of fish caught in the upstream waters of the North Platte River system. Lake McConaughy is also included.

Entries must include a clear photo of the fish and the angler who caught it, information about the place it was caught, its length in inches (weight optional) and the name and phone number of a witness to confirm the length of the fish and the day it was caught. Nebraska Master Angler applications also are acceptable.