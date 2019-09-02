Biggest Fish Contest Catch of the Week — Sept. 2

Hurry and submit your catch of the week into the Star-Herald's Biggest Fish Contest. The Biggest Fish Contest, sponsored by Cabela's will run through this weekend, with the contest ending on Sept. 8.

Scott Parker caught this brown trout on Aug. 29 at Winters Creek Lake. The fish measured 21 1/2 inches and it weighed 4 pounds.

Anglers who catch the longest fish of each recognized game-fish species will win a Cabela’s $25 gift card and be eligible for the grand prize of a Cabela’s $100 gift card and a tailgate fillet table donated by Cabela’s. Species winners are based on length, not weight, and catch-and-release is encouraged.

The Star-Herald welcomes submissions from anglers of fish caught in the upstream waters of the North Platte River system. Lake McConaughy is also included.

Entries must include a clear photo of the fish and the angler who caught it, information about the place it was caught, its length in inches (weight optional) and the name and phone number of a witness to confirm the length of the fish and the day it was caught. Nebraska Master Angler applications also are acceptable.

We'll feature one more fisherman next week before announcing the winners of this year's Biggest Fish Contest categories.