Biggest Fish Contest Catch of the Week — Sept. 10

The Biggest Fish Contest, sponsored by Cabela's, has come to a close.
John Neefe II caught this master angler smallmouth bass on July 21 at Lake Minatare. The fish measured 18 inches.
The Star-Herald will announce the winners in the game-fish species contests next week. Anglers who catch the longest fish of each recognized game-fish species will win a Cabela’s $25 gift card and be eligible for the grand prize of a Cabela’s $100 gift card and a tailgate fillet table donated by Cabela’s. Species winners are based on length, not weight.
The Star-Herald welcomes submissions from anglers of fish caught in the upstream waters of the North Platte River system. Lake McConaughy is also included.
Thanks for submitting your biggest fish photos for another great year in the contest.
