Biggest Fish Contest reels in 49 fishermen. See the list of winners.

The Star-Herald's Biggest Fish Contest has come to a close. Forty-nine fishermen reeled in some big catches. Check out the list of winners below.
See all the Biggest Fish Entries:
Jeremy Gasseling of Potter caught this tiger muskie at Oliver Reservoir on June 26. The fish measured 46 inches.
Doug Kozal of Alliance caught this rainbow trout on May 17 at Lake Ogallala. The fish measaured 29 inches.
Oryan Kozal of Alliance caught this walleye on June 9 at Lake McConaughy. The fish measured 25 inches.
Raymond Lemoine of Mitchell caught thihs brown trout on June 13 at Winters Creek. The fish measured 16 inches.
Troy Mach of Alliance caught this northern pike on July 16 at Box Butte Reservoir. The fish measured 43 inches.
Carsen Mashek of Gering caught this walleye on June 4 at Winters Creek Lake. The fish measured 19 inches.
Roger Murphy of Sidney caught this wiper on May 12 at Lake McConaughy. The fish measured 27 inches.
John Neefe II caught this master angler smallmouth bass on July 21 at Lake Minatare. The fish measured 18 inches.
Oryan Kozal of Alliance caught this bluegill in a Sandhills lake on June 22. The fish measured 10 1/4 inches. Cameron Kozal witnessed the catch.
Rollie Parker of Dalton caught this blue catfish on July 12 at the Bridgeport state lakes. The fish measured 29 inches.
Devin Roach, age 9 of Bridgeport, caught this largemouth bass on Aug. 13 at the Bridgeport State Lakes. The fish measured 24 1/2 inches.
Julia Rundell of Potter caught this channel catfish on July 22 at Merritt Reservoir. The fish measured 32 inches.
Brionna Schafer of Alliance caught this northern pike on June 23 at Box Butte Reservoir. The fish measured 35 inches. Hunter Schafer witnessed the catch.
Brionna Schafer of Alliance caught this european rudd on June 23 at Box Butte Reservoir. The fish measured 10 inches.
Scott Parker caught this brown trout on August 29 at Winters Creek Lake. The fish measured 21 1/2 inches and weighed 4 pounds.
Tim Shaske of Scottsbluff caught this bluegill on July 6 at the Bridgeport state lakes. The fish measured 10 inches.
Randy Sorell of Mitchell caught this crappie on June 8 at Greyrocks Reservoir. The fish measured 14 inches.
Tammy Standage of Alliance caught this brown trout on July 20 in Crawford. The fish measured 14 inches.
Tammy Standage of Alliance caught this largemouth bass on June 16 at a Sandhills lake. The fish measured 18 1/2 inches.
Dakota Webb caught this smallmouth bass on June 16 at Lake Minatare. The fish measured 18 inches. Doug Southard witnessed the catch.
Roger Bakkehaug of Alliance caught this catfish on July 21 at Box Butte Reservoir. The fish measured 33 inches and weighed 14 pounds. Herby Bakkehaug witnessed the catch.
Theodore Berge of Gering caught this northern pike on June 9 at Lake Minatare. The fish measured 23 inches.
Aubree Boswell of Gering caught this bluegill in a Scotts Bluff County pond on July 5. The fish measured 10 1/2 inches.
Kayla Carrizales of Gering caught this smallmouth bass on May 4 at Lake Minatare. The fish measured 20 inches.
Dakota Webb of Gering caught this smallmouth bass on June 16 at Lake Minatare. The fish measured 18 inches.
Gavin Deer of Gering caught this channel catfish on June 15 at Lake Minatare. The fish measured 25 inches.
Emmalyn Herbel of Gering caught this largemouth bass in a lake north of Oshkosh on June 27. The fish measured 18 inches.
Tammy Standage of Alliance caught this sunfish at the Bridgeport state lakes on June 28. The fish measured 8 1/4 inches.
Mike Franke of Scottsbluff caught this largemouth bass on July 6 at Terry's Lake. The fish measured 20 inches.
Fred Hara of Scottsbluff caught this walleye at Greyrocks Reservoir on June 27. The fish measured 24 inches.
Emma Hernandez of Scottsbluff caught this largemouth bass on July 28 at Terry's Lake. The fish measured 20 inches.
Adyson Hoppes of Scottsbluff caught this black crappie on June 14 at a Scotts Bluff County pond. The fish measured 16 inches.
Matt Howlett of Scottsbluff caught this bluegill in a private pond on July 13. The fish measured 12 inches.
Marissa Joekel of Gering caught this white bass on Aug. 17 at Lake Minatare. The fish measured 17 1/4 inches.
Justin Powell of Alliance caught this muskie in a lake near Hyannis on June 1. The fish measured 40 inches.
Fish Species Category Winners
Bluegill — 12 inches, private pond, Matt Howlett of Scottsbluff
Brown trout — 21.5 inches, Winters Creek Lake, Scott Parker of Portales, New Mexico
Blue catfish — 29 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Rollie Parker of Dalton
Catfish — 34.5 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Brionna Schafer of Alliance
Crappie — 16 inches, Scotts Bluff County private pond, Adyson Hoppes of Scottsbluff
European rudd — 10 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Brionna Schafer of Alliance
Largemouth bass — 24.5 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Devin Roach of Bridgeport
Muskie — 40 inches, Hyannis lake, Justin Powell of Alliance
** Grand prize winner **Tiger muskie — 46 inches, Oliver Reservoir, Jeremy Gasseling of Potter**
Northern pike — 43 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Troy Mach of Alliance
Perch — 14 inches, private pond, Matt Howlett of Scottsbluff
Rainbow trout — 29 inches, Lake Ogallala, Doug Kozal of Alliance
Smallmouth bass — 20 inches, Lake Minatare, Kayla Carrizales of Gering
Sunfish — 8.25 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Tammy Standage of Alliance
Tiger trout — 10 inches, Soldier Creek Wilderness Ponds, Raymond Lemoine of Mitchell
Walleye — 24 inches, Grayrocks Reservoir, Fred Hara of Scottsbluff; 24 inches, Lake Minatare, Robert Carrizales of Gering
White bass — 17.25 inches, Lake Minatare, Marissa Joekel of Gering
Wiper — 27 inches, Lake McConaughy, Roger Murphy of Sidney
