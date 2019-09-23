Biggest Fish Contest reels in 49 fishermen. See the list of winners.

Jeremy Gasseling of Potter is the grand prize winner in this year's Star-Herald Biggest Fish Contest. Gasseling caught a tiger muskie on June 26 at Oliver Reservoir. The fish measured 46 inches.

The Star-Herald's Biggest Fish Contest has come to a close. Forty-nine fishermen reeled in some big catches. Check out the list of winners below. 

See all the Biggest Fish Entries:

Photos: 2019 Star-Herald Biggest Fish Contest

1 of 35

Fish Species Category Winners

Bluegill — 12 inches, private pond, Matt Howlett of Scottsbluff

Brown trout — 21.5 inches, Winters Creek Lake, Scott Parker of Portales, New Mexico

Blue catfish — 29 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Rollie Parker of Dalton

Catfish — 34.5 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Brionna Schafer of Alliance

Crappie — 16 inches, Scotts Bluff County private pond, Adyson Hoppes of Scottsbluff

European rudd — 10 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Brionna Schafer of Alliance

Largemouth bass — 24.5 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Devin Roach of Bridgeport

Muskie — 40 inches, Hyannis lake, Justin Powell of Alliance

** Grand prize winner **Tiger muskie — 46 inches, Oliver Reservoir, Jeremy Gasseling of Potter**

Northern pike — 43 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Troy Mach of Alliance

Perch — 14 inches, private pond, Matt Howlett of Scottsbluff

Rainbow trout — 29 inches, Lake Ogallala, Doug Kozal of Alliance

Smallmouth bass — 20 inches, Lake Minatare, Kayla Carrizales of Gering

Sunfish — 8.25 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Tammy Standage of Alliance

Tiger trout — 10 inches, Soldier Creek Wilderness Ponds, Raymond Lemoine of Mitchell

Walleye — 24 inches, Grayrocks Reservoir, Fred Hara of Scottsbluff; 24 inches, Lake Minatare, Robert Carrizales of Gering

White bass — 17.25 inches, Lake Minatare, Marissa Joekel of Gering

Wiper — 27 inches, Lake McConaughy, Roger Murphy of Sidney

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.