nother big name musician is coming to Scottsbluff’s big screen.

In June, Garth Brooks entertained 120 cars filled with upwards of 400 people, Midwest Theater Director Billy Estes said. This month, the valley has the chance to see Blake Shelton.

Because of the success of the Brooks show, which was screened at drive-ins across the country, the program’s producer, Encore Live, decided to screen a series of concerts for the rest of the summer.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie in a press release on Wednesday. “We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences.”

Each concert will air at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in, as well as the Sandhills Drive-in in Alliance.

Shelton will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights series on July 25. He will be joined by Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

In the release, Shelton said, “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans.”

He added that they will be playing old hits such as “Austin,” and newer music like “God’s Country.”

Shelton also teased, “…we might even introduce something brand new.”

Tickets for the show are $114.99 per vehicle, allowing for up to six people to attend as long as there are that many legal seat belts. The tickets are all inclusive and will go on sale nationwide on at noon on July 14. Tickets will be sold on ticketmaster.com.

The concert will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk. There are no refunds, however, if weather is severe, patrons will be contacted regarding a rescheduling or a potential refund.

The original concert and the upcoming series were designed to give community theaters a safe, creative way to engage with the community.

The Midwest SkyView Drive-in follows recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local guidance from the Panhandle Public Health District.

Staff and volunteers will be wearing personal protective equipment and enforcing a minimum of six feet of space between cars.

Portable toilets will be available for use.