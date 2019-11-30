Blizzard conditions continue, no travel advised

The National Weather Service and Nebraska State Patrol are reminding people that travel has been hampered by blizzard conditions.
According to the NWS, blizzard conditions exist from an area near Arlington/Elk Mountain and along/northeast of a Glenrock-Torrington-Scottsbluff line. Considerable blowing snow expected elsewhere. Wind gusts 65 75 MPH are also expected to develop Saturday.
Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue north and west Saturday morning, but gradually taper off during the afternoon. Winds will peak this afternoon.
Whiteout conditions due to blowing snow, along with icy and snow packed roads will make travel extremely dangerous or impossible. This is especially true as post holiday travelers attempt to head back to their destinations.
The Nebraska State Patrol has advised that Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Sidney and Wyoming. Several other highways are also closed. The patrol is advising people not to travel.
