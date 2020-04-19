Blossom Shop: A dream flourishes

For Mary Smith, owning a flower shop was a dream.

In 2011, she and husband Rod were able to fulfill that dream when they purchased the Blossom Shop in Scottsbluff.

“I worked for a florist in Colorado before we moved up here,” Mary Smith said. “I just wanted to own a flower shop, so when we moved up here I established a relationship with the previous owners and came to work for her part-time. Then she gave an opportunity me and Rod couldn’t pass up.”

Today, the shop employs 10 people — six full-time and four part-time, seasonal.

“Wonderful people,” Smith said of her staff. “Talented people. Good team. Positive. I try to surround myself with positive, talented, wonderful people.”

Becoming a designer takes some work. First one has to get to know flowers and the floral business, taking orders and how to process flowers. That all comes “before you even can think about putting a flower in a vase” or making an arrangement, Smith said.

“We get that question a lot. How did you become a florist?” Smith said. “Hands on. My head designer, Kim (Hauk), how did she become a florist? Hands on. A lot of people ask did you go to school. There used to be schools for floral design. I think they’re a rarity anymore. Hands on is probably your best. We were finding there were no designers coming in to apply. We need to start training them, teaching them. That’s how most – (Blossom Shop designers) Myndi (Doremus), Adri (Webber) — that’s how we’ve taught them.”

The Blossom Shop itself dates back to 1974 when it was on East Overland. It was in the Monument Mall for a time and landed at its current location on Broadway 22 years ago.

“It’s a wonderful business,” Smith said. “I didn’t know what a wonderful business it would be. It brings a lot of joy to a lot of people. It helps a lot of people through. You know, when you think about a floral shop and different occasions, people would order flowers, it’s a lot of celebrations, but also a lot of memorials and funeral services. You’re providing such a beautiful thing on both ends that it’s really a blessing helping people through that.”

While the Blossom Shop is a member of Teleflora and FTD, Smith said she prefers the personal touch a customer gets from dealing directly with their local florist in whatever city the flowers are to be delivered. She said ordering directly from the local florist allows a more personal and better service for the customer.

“When a customer places the order and you walk through the order, they usually tell you enough that you get a good sense with what the occasion is — it’s their first grandchild, it’s a 90th birthday, it’s a service for their uncle,” Smith said.

“A lot of times they give you enough personal information that you’re able to get a feel for what this should look like. Then on the flip side of that, there are orders where they’re like, 'Just make it beautiful.' They may give you a color scheme, maybe a theme – make it real outdoorsy, make it have a wildflower look. They give you something so you kind of have an expectation of what they’re wanting, but then there are times that they just say, ‘Make something beautiful, big and beautiful.’”

The shop gets fresh flowers two to three times a week, but specialty flowers such as calla lilies or birds of paradise may not be in stock. Customers wanting specialty flowers should order a couple of days in advance. Florists can usually get any kind of flower any time of year. They start looking to order for Christmas season in July and Valentine’s Day in October to ensure the store has the right stock. Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are the two biggest holidays in the floral industry.

“If you start in January, you’re gearing up for Valentine’s Day,” Smith said. “What follows Valentine’s then is Palm Sunday and Easter. Proms. Graduations. Mother’s Day. Memorial Day. The summer months, June, July and August there are events such as weddings. Then you get into fall and start gearing up for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and then it starts over.

"It’s a very good cycle that the flower shop goes through. Then every day of the year, you have birthdays and anniversaries and celebrations and funeral services, memorial services, so on and so forth.”

Smith said the Broadway location is ideal for serving delivery customers in Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Morrill and Minatare. Walk-in customers can peruse the gift shop items, but Smith said that portion of the business isn’t the focus, choosing to focus on flowers and customer service rather than try to compete with larger stores selling silks and the like.

“We’re not trying to be more than what we are,” she said. “We just focus on what we do.”

When Mary and Rod Smith chose to leave Colorado in 2010, they focused on Nebraska and knew they found a home instantly.

“We lived in Denver and we wanted a smaller community,” Smith said. “We basically looked from North Platte west at different communities, and then we found Scottsbluff and the second we came over the Wildcat Hills, it was like, ‘This is nice.’”

Smith said it’s an honor for her and her staff to do what they do.

“We share a part in people’s lives every day with beautiful flowers and gifts to celebrate birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, new births,” she said. “We help send get well wishes and thoughts of encouragement as well as the privilege to assist customers to honor and remember loved ones lives for funerals and memorial services. Every order we get, we get to put our personal touch on it to provide the joy and beauty of a floral arrangement.”

Being a part of that is what keeps Smith enjoying every day.

“If you’re doing what you love to do, if you have to work, what better job than to be doing something you love to do,” she said.

As for the future of the Blossom Shop? That’s an open story.

“Like so many people, Rod and I have been looking closer to planning our retirement, and we would really love to move to Montana to be closer to our kids and our grandson,” Smith said. “With that being said, we, of course, don’t know quite what that looks like and the timing of all that, but in pursuit of our future, it’s our hope to open the door and the opportunity to the right person to be the next owner of the Blossom Shop and continue this great business and it’s relationship and service to the customers and the community.”