LINCOLN — Leaders from a number of different industries met in Lincoln recently as part of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual economic development summit.

A main focus was how to achieve the initiatives identified from Blueprint Nebraska. The document analyzed 15 different industry sectors for opportunities to strengthen and grow the state’s economic outlook and quality of life.

During the summit, Blueprint Nebraska Executive Director Jim Smith outlined the vision, initiatives and next steps needed to move the strategic plan forward.

One of the industries covered in Blueprint Nebraska is the state’s largest — agriculture. Some of the areas examined were production and precision agriculture; value-added agriculture, including food processing and manufacturing; and biosciences, including agricultural feedstock and chemicals, life science industries and ethanol.

“We want Blueprint Nebraska to be a broad, statewide opportunity that has wins for the entire state,” Smith said. “It’s becoming more evident that rural Nebraska will be included in those big wins, including building back our communities around agriculture and ag innovation.”

Smith, a former state senator, took his vision on the road recently, speaking as part of a panel discussion with young professionals in agriculture.

The focus of Blueprint Nebraska will be leveraging the strengths the state has already in agriculture. The young ag professional agreed with the plan’s outlined initiatives, but wondered how its success would be measured.

Smith said one of the vital components he sees is our ability to attract and retain the 18-34-year-old age group. “There needs to be amenities that are available all across Nebraska, not just in Omaha and Lincoln. People need to see a future and a career that will keep them here.”

The other component Smith mentioned was research and development. He sees a lot of potential for alignment with higher education.

“We need to move beyond just being an ag production state to becoming a value-added ag state,” he said. “New careers can be built upon agriculture, ones that are attractive to people who want a career in technology.”

Smith said there was lots of discussion and excitement among the young ag professionals panel because it can become a game changer for the economic growth of rural Nebraska.

“We have great people but still lag behind our competitor states in the area of productivity,” Smith said. “It’s driven by automation and innovation and we can have those around agriculture without forcing a decline in ag employment. Automation actually goes hand-in-hand with higher skills and higher wages and more opportunities for our young people.”

In Nebraska, core industries include agriculture, manufacturing and logistics. Smith said all three areas are ripe for investments in automation and innovation, which works to the state’s advantage.

“Areas like biosciences and ethanol are involved in manufacturing, but they’re also in agriculture,” Smith said. “I’d like to see more alignment of goals and messaging between those areas. Manufacturing needs to better coordinate with farming and agriculture groups to figure out how we can get these types of tech investments in our state.”

He added we need to strengthen the hand of agricultural manufacturing by partnering with higher education for the needed investment in research and development.

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, joined Smith for the panel discussion with young agriculture professionals.

“One of the great things about Blueprint Nebraska is the focus on ag as a key industry segment, not only in traditional production but also in terms of building the value chain and bringing in ag technology companies,” Slone said. “We’re already a world leader in agriculture, so we need to be a part of adding to that value chain.”

He said the profit margin for agricultural products is in the processing for both row crops and livestock. He wants to see more of the finished product coming from Nebraska.

“Agriculture is quickly becoming a technology business and it will be very scientific in terms of how we grow,” Slone said. “That will require lots of data, so broadband and wireless capabilities will be essential to the way farmers operate. I think agriculture will look completely different in the next 10 years in terms of technology.”

Following the panel discussion, Slone said young farmers come from a technology driven generation, so they’re excited to see how it will improve their operations in the future. They’re comfortable using technology and are looking for careers where those applications are available.

“Technology is where both agriculture and manufacturing are going,” he said. “A lot of our state’s technology is already agriculture based. And more and more companies will open to service our technology needs.”

A number of national media articles tell the story of how automation will displace many people in the workforce. Slone disagrees because the data shows the opposite, he says.

“Manufacturers and ag enterprises in Nebraska that have automated their operations actually use more people than before automation,” he said. “The larger workforce becomes more productive and more sophisticated in their marketing and become global. Automation is leading to hiring more employees with better jobs at higher wages.”