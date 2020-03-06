For the past two weeks, students in Marylou Salomon’s class at Bluffs Middle School have been studying chemistry and how household items can be combined to produce a gas that causes a chemical reaction.

Friday, March 6, the students took their knowledge of chemistry to the skies as they used 2-liter soda bottles, baking soda and vinegar to test their rockets. Students worked in teams to develop a rocket design, using #2 pencils and tape to establish a sturdy base for the bottles.

With their first prototypes in hand, they headed outside BMS for a test. Prior to launch, Salomon asked her students about the process to make the rockets and what is involved in a simple chemical reaction. The baking soda and vinegar serve as reactants that produce carbon dioxide, which thrusts the bottle upward.

As the launches began, Salomon encouraged everyone to watch each launch and learn from the mistakes to make future launches more successful.

For Keagan Arnold, a challenge with the experiment was mixing the reactants quickly.

“You have to get all the baking soda into the bottle quickly, but you don’t have enough time to secure the cork,” Arnold said.

As he prepares for Monday’s launch, Arnold said his team needs to work on clearing the glue around the cork, secure the PVC pipe containing the baking soda and come up with a plan to make the bottle air tight before the chemical reaction.

For Joseph Gonzales, Friday’s launch taught him how important the gas is to creating thrust for the rocket.

“Ours wasn’t air tight, so it didn’t launch,” he said.

Three out of the five groups successfully created a chemical reaction that propelled the rockets into the air. The highest rocket reached approximately 15 feet.

“We’ll just keep trying until we have success,” Salomon said.

One alteration the students noticed were with the pencils serving as the stand. Some of the pencils were secured too closely to the bottle where the cork was on the ground and could not exit to allow the CO2 to escape.

“I’m so proud of you kids for being brave enough to try it,” she said.

Salomon’s class will continue to work on their rocket designs as they prepare for another test on Monday, March 9. If the students can get all the variables right, Salomon said some of the rockets will travel 50-feet into the air.