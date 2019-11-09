BMS students break Krispy Kreme fundraiser record, sell more than 48,000 doughnuts

Bluffs Middle School students were busy the past few weeks selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts to family, friends and neighbors. As the Krispy Kreme truck arrived at BMS Saturday, Nov. 9, organizer Stacy Celli was excited. They had broke a record.
Bluffs Middle School teacher Michelle Bolzer hands Krispy Kreme doughnuts to Rebecca Deevitt during Saturday morning's pick up. Students sold Krispy Kremes by the dozen as part of an annual school fundraiser and set a new record.
Bluffs Middle School teacher Michelle Bolzer flips through the order envelopes as she searches for a customer's Krispy Kreme doughnuts order Saturday, Nov. 9. Bolzer was one of the volunteers who handed out doughnut boxes.
Volunteer Margaret Hancock hands Kelsey Loutzenhiser and her son, Jaxson, a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The community came out pick up their orders at Bluffs Middle School as part of an annual fundraiser.
Bridget Peck loads 35 Krispy Kreme boxes onto a cart as her daughter, Addison makes sure she received her entire order. Addison is a sixth grader at Bluffs Middle School and said she was excited to sell doughnuts.
RuthAnn Aye hands Rachel Rusch six boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts during the pick up at Bluffs Middle School Saturday, Nov. 9. Rusch said her son, Samuel learned how to set goals and communicate with others from the fundraiser.
Zoey Paez, Gabby Gonzalez and Sasha Paez look through a box of order envelopes for a customer's order of Krispy Kreme doughnuts Saturday, Nov. 9. The high schoolers volunteered their Saturday morning to help Bluffs Middle School staff distribute the Krispy Kreme orders.
Bluffs Middle School teacher Michelle Bolzer hands Krispy Kreme doughnuts to Rebecca Deevitt during Saturday morning's pick up. Students sold Krispy Kremes by the dozen as part of an annual school fundraiser and set a new record.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Bluffs Middle School teacher Michelle Bolzer flips through the order envelopes as she searches for a customer's Krispy Kreme doughnuts order Saturday, Nov. 9. Bolzer was one of the volunteers who handed out doughnut boxes.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Jeromy Delgado grabs his bagfull of Krispy Kreme doughnuts he purchased as part of an annual Bluffs Middle School fundraiser. The community picked up their orders at the school Saturday, Nov. 9.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Grant Celli, 7, takes a bite out of his Krispy Kreme doughnut Saturday, Nov. 9 at Bluffs Middle School. Celli ate his doughnut as the public came in to pick up their orders.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Jaxson Loutzenhiser smiles as he carries his two boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts out of Bluffs Middle School Saturday, Nov. 9. Loutzenhiser ate a couple of the glazed doughnuts for breakfast.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Volunteer Margaret Hancock hands Kelsey Loutzenhiser and her son, Jaxson, a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The community came out pick up their orders at Bluffs Middle School as part of an annual fundraiser.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Bridget Peck loads 35 Krispy Kreme boxes onto a cart as her daughter, Addison makes sure she received her entire order. Addison is a sixth grader at Bluffs Middle School and said she was excited to sell doughnuts.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
RuthAnn Aye hands Rachel Rusch six boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts during the pick up at Bluffs Middle School Saturday, Nov. 9. Rusch said her son, Samuel learned how to set goals and communicate with others from the fundraiser.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Sylvester Trevino picks up 30 dozen doughnuts Saturday morning for his son, Marcos. Trevino said the Bluffs Middle School fundraiser taught his son how to sell door-to-door.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Zoey Paez, Gabby Gonzalez and Sasha Paez look through a box of order envelopes for a customer's order of Krispy Kreme doughnuts Saturday, Nov. 9. The high schoolers volunteered their Saturday morning to help Bluffs Middle School staff distribute the Krispy Kreme orders.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Students sold 4,020 dozen doughnuts for a total of 48,240 doughnuts, breaking the 2015 record of 3,831 dozen doughnuts. Taking the 2019 Scottsbluff population estimate of 14,733 people, each person would be able to eat 3.27 doughnuts.
“I’m excited she broke my record,” Carolyn Escamilla, who organized the event prior to Celli, said. “It took a few years to get it started, but it runs very smooth now.”
Celli learned they set a new record Tuesday, Nov. 5 after she placed the order.
After unloading the boxes into the school’s front hallway, volunteers grabbed their sheets and began handing out the boxes. For BMS sixth grader Addison Peck, the fundraiser was fun.
“I was excited because I like to sell,” Peck said. “I also liked the prizes I could get, so I knew I wanted to sell a lot and it goes back to my school.”
Peck sold 35 boxes, filled with 63 dozen doughnuts, to family members and neighbors. With the help of her mom, Bridget, they loaded them into the car for delivery.
“Some people don’t want to pick up their doughnuts this early, so I gave them an offer to deliver, so they bought some,” Peck said.
Peck’s mom, Bridget, said the fundraiser taught her daughter valuable skills.
“I let her go around my workplace and neighbors on her own,” she said. “It’s valuable because they can achieve a goal and talk with people; to work on those skills that will be valuable throughout life.”
For Rachel Rusch, the fundraiser helps her son, Samuel, set goals and work on his communication skills. He sold six dozen doughnuts.
“It helps him set goals for how many dozen doughnuts he wants to sell,” she said. “He is also shy, so it helps him communicate with people even if just with family.”
Sylvester Trevino also picked up Krispy Kremes for his son, Marcos, Saturday morning. With 30 dozen doughnuts in bags, Trevino said, “It teaches him salesmanship and going door to door to sell things.”
Once the doughnuts were loaded into the car, Marcos headed to his customers’ homes to deliver their orders.
While many members of the community have been purchasing doughnuts for years from BMS, others are buying for the first time. Kelsey Loutzenhiser and her 3-year-old son Jaxson arrived at BMS to pick up their two boxes of glazed doughnuts. As Jaxson held the boxes in his hands, he grinned from ear to ear.
“He’s had them before and we always eat two for breakfast after we pick them up,” Loutzenhiser said. “This is our first year buying from BMS. We’ve bought in the past from Morrill.”
The top sellers in each grade level will be announced next week. There will also be division winners based on how many dozens were sold. Students will receive prizes from Visa and Vans gift cars to Air Pods and a 55-inch T.V.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.