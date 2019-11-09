BMS students break Krispy Kreme fundraiser record, sell more than 48,000 doughnuts

Bluffs Middle School students were busy the past few weeks selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts to family, friends and neighbors. As the Krispy Kreme truck arrived at BMS Saturday, Nov. 9, organizer Stacy Celli was excited. They had broke a record.

Students sold 4,020 dozen doughnuts for a total of 48,240 doughnuts, breaking the 2015 record of 3,831 dozen doughnuts. Taking the 2019 Scottsbluff population estimate of 14,733 people, each person would be able to eat 3.27 doughnuts.

“I’m excited she broke my record,” Carolyn Escamilla, who organized the event prior to Celli, said. “It took a few years to get it started, but it runs very smooth now.”

Celli learned they set a new record Tuesday, Nov. 5 after she placed the order.

After unloading the boxes into the school’s front hallway, volunteers grabbed their sheets and began handing out the boxes. For BMS sixth grader Addison Peck, the fundraiser was fun.

“I was excited because I like to sell,” Peck said. “I also liked the prizes I could get, so I knew I wanted to sell a lot and it goes back to my school.”

Peck sold 35 boxes, filled with 63 dozen doughnuts, to family members and neighbors. With the help of her mom, Bridget, they loaded them into the car for delivery.

“Some people don’t want to pick up their doughnuts this early, so I gave them an offer to deliver, so they bought some,” Peck said.

Peck’s mom, Bridget, said the fundraiser taught her daughter valuable skills.

“I let her go around my workplace and neighbors on her own,” she said. “It’s valuable because they can achieve a goal and talk with people; to work on those skills that will be valuable throughout life.”

For Rachel Rusch, the fundraiser helps her son, Samuel, set goals and work on his communication skills. He sold six dozen doughnuts.

“It helps him set goals for how many dozen doughnuts he wants to sell,” she said. “He is also shy, so it helps him communicate with people even if just with family.”

Sylvester Trevino also picked up Krispy Kremes for his son, Marcos, Saturday morning. With 30 dozen doughnuts in bags, Trevino said, “It teaches him salesmanship and going door to door to sell things.”

Once the doughnuts were loaded into the car, Marcos headed to his customers’ homes to deliver their orders.

While many members of the community have been purchasing doughnuts for years from BMS, others are buying for the first time. Kelsey Loutzenhiser and her 3-year-old son Jaxson arrived at BMS to pick up their two boxes of glazed doughnuts. As Jaxson held the boxes in his hands, he grinned from ear to ear.

“He’s had them before and we always eat two for breakfast after we pick them up,” Loutzenhiser said. “This is our first year buying from BMS. We’ve bought in the past from Morrill.”

The top sellers in each grade level will be announced next week. There will also be division winners based on how many dozens were sold. Students will receive prizes from Visa and Vans gift cars to Air Pods and a 55-inch T.V.