Scotts Bluff County Commissioners discussed whether or not to continue an informal agreement with neighboring Banner County to provide some maintenance for each other’s county roads.

County Roads Superintendent Linda Grummert told the county board she supports going back to each county assuming responsibility for its own roads.

Currently, Scotts Bluff County Roads Department takes care of maintenance in the Stegall and Carter Canyon area, some of which is in Banner County.

In return, Banner County maintains areas south of McGrew that are within Scotts Bluff County.

“We’d like to have an agreement with Banner County that we’d each take care of our own roads and they would take care of their roads,” Grummert said. “Those two roads are the only ones affected by the county line.”

If the county board chooses to sign the agreement, they’re giving up the areas they have been maintaining in Banner County.

“I’ve received several phone calls from Scotts Bluff County residents to encourage us to continue what we’ve been doing,” said County Board Chairman Ken Meyer. “They’re satisfied with the agreement in getting some of their service from Banner County.”

Meyer said all the calls were positive, but the residents wanted to stay with the arrangement currently in place because it’s been working well for them.

“The biggest concern I’ve heard is that Scotts Bluff wasn’t able to get to some areas in a timely manner,” Meyer said. “If Banner County can take care of it faster, why would we do away with that if we could trade back and forth?”

Grummert said the board was asking a lot from the roads department because those maintained by Banner County are a much easier job than what Scotts Bluff does.

She said the Minatare shop has to send at least two pieces of equipment to clear the areas south of McGrew that are prone to drifting in winter weather.

“We’re having trouble doing the work, especially since we’re short staffed,” Grummert said.

Commissioner Mark Harris said there has to be some advantage to all parties in the agreement, but his general thoughts were that the counties should work together and help each other.

“Maybe we started to feel that our part of the maintenance took substantially more work than the other party,” Harris said. “It could be that. But I still think there’s more to the story than just not wanting to continue in the current agreement.”

Meyer said he was concerned that if the old agreement is abandoned, whether the residents along those roads would receive the same service they’re currently getting, regardless of which county does the work.

The agenda item was for discussion only. Board members agreed to conduct more research into the matter and consider it again at the board’s next meeting.