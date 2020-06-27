ALLIANCE — The executive director of the Box Butte Development Corporation says the economic climate remains upbeat despite the loss of two major retailers last year.

Chelsie Herian said that when Kmart and Shopko both pulled out of Alliance, other retailers stepped up to offer more products and services than they had in the past, filling the gap that was left.

“Like any community right now, we’re all trying to survive and get by,” Herian said.

The challenges of the unknown are looming over many communities and businesses as society begins to climb back from the coronavirus pandemic. Herian said most businesses in Alliance and Hemingford have reopened, and the restaurants used curbside pickup and delivery as a means of weathering the storm. Some businesses have remained closed for the time being, not wanting to risk the possibility of another shutdown in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Herian said with the movie theater being closed, the opening of the drive-in theater has been a blessing.

A new O’Reilly Auto Parts store is being built at Third and Cody, and Pizza Hut will soon relocate from Flack Avenue to Third Street across from O’Reilly. The Pizza Hut project has been in the works for about a year with delays finding an available contractor slowing progress. Bomgaars added a location on U.S. 385 for farm and ranch supplies.

After Shopko closed its doors, Carter’s Home Hardware and Appliance moved to the vacant building from downtown in order to expand its merchandise availability.

When Kmart and Shopko were closing, Herian and the local retailers met to discuss the future. Store owners and managers were encouraged to think about what products they may not have been offering that could now be important to make available to local shoppers going forward.

“So now people who maybe didn’t know will walk into a shop and say, ‘I didn’t know you had that,’” Herian said.

Hemingford is the new home for Bubba’s Bar and Grill.

Much of economic development tends to focus on what’s new, but Herian pointed out that it’s important to stay in touch and up to date with existing businesses. She said her organization is always looking at grants, LB 840 and Tax Increment Financing options to help both new and existing businesses.

Tourism plays an important role in Box Butte County with Carhenge leading the way. The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, Carnegie Arts Center and Dobby Lee’s Frontier Town are among other attractions. BBDC has taken on the tourism baton for the county with the addition of Amity Palmer as director of tourism.

Herian said Heritage Days will take place in Alliance, but on a modified scale with no carnival and no food vendors due to health measures in place.

The Box Butte County Fair is projected to go on as planned in Hemingford with some changes as well.

Technology improvements in the county have made more e-business and remote workspaces a possibility for the area.

“We love our open spaces and the ability for people to work from here remotely,” Herian said. “We have great fiber and wireless connectivity that enables people to be able to leave the rat race behind.”