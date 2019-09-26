GERING — As the sun set on Monday evening, members of Boy Scout Troop 13 continued to work. Illuminated by headlights, they moved through the ditches on Sandburg Road.

“We’re here to pick up trash,” Scout Colton Charbonneau said.

Every year that the Monument Marathon has taken place, members of the troop have donned safety vests, grabbed garbage bags and gotten to work cleaning up a section of the course.

“The Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon Steering Committee and race crew along with the staff of the WNCC Foundation greatly appreciate the time and effort our Boy Scouts give each year to helping us with course clean-up,” committee member Alena Haun said. “They are a key piece to creating a beautiful course and amazing experience for our runners.”

Beyond beautification, the Scouts are also practicing another important part of the Boy Scout program.

“It’s also about conservation,” troop leader Ryan Abts said, adding that conservation is part of being a Boy Scout. “Picking up trash is a form of conservation.”

Part of Scouting is also dedicating hours to community service and Abts said Troop 13 participates in service projects whenever they get the chance.

Abts said that besides earning patches for volunteering, the Scouts also learn the importance of giving back to their communities.

“And it gets them outside,” Abts said.

“Yeah, if I wasn’t here, I’d probably be playing video games,” Aiden Newberry said.

In October, the troop will head to Chadron for the Tree Plant event, where they’ll help plant 2,000 Ponderous Pine tree plugs.