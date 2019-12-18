A Scottsbluff man has pleaded to charges in a case in which police described locating “a dealer amount” of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Brian Ross, 39, of Scottsbluff, had been charged in a June 22 incident with a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Class IC felony, in Scotts Bluff County Court. On Tuesday, Ross entered a plea agreement in Scotts Bluff County District Court, pleading to a charge of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class II felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police began an investigation after a man had fled Walmart after allegedly shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise on June 22. When the man was arrested, he allegedly had a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket. Witnesses had described the man as making contact with people in a white SUV, telling them to leave the area and to meet him at another business. When police made contact with the men, they located Ross, who was the owner of the SUV.

Police searched another man in the vehicle, locating 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine on him. Ross denied consent for police to search his vehicle and officers seized the vehicle to get a search warrant.

When officers located Ross’ vehicle the next day, they reported locating large amounts of suspected methamphetamine. According to the arrest affidavit, officers located 32.9 grams of methamphetamine. Officers described the amount as “not a user amount but consistent with a dealer amount” in the affidavit.

In the plea agreement, the state agreed to remain silent at sentencing. That generally means that the state would go on record arguing for a specific sentence in the case, which can be significant as Ross has previously been convicted of drug charges and of a charge of tampering with a witness.

Ross is scheduled to be sentenced on the charges on Feb. 10, 8:30 a.m.