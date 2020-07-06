A Bridgeport Dental Clinic will reopen Tuesday after it closed after an employee tested positive there as Morrill County experienced an increase in cases of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

The clinic worked closely with Panhandle Public Health District “in preventing any potential concerns for employees, their families and the community as they remain committed towards mitigating any further risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy,” PPHD said in a press release. Jessica Davies, assistant director of PPHD, said the clinic had closed on June 29.

The clinic has remained stringent with the continued implementation of safety protocols through wearing of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and face shields, sanitizing and disinfecting practices, social distancing when possible, frequent handwashing and sanitizing, and monitoring of symptoms.

Morrill County currently has 23 active cases, with a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s, both close contacts of previous cases having tested positive. To date, Morrill has had 50 cases test positive. The bulk of those cases have occurred within the last two to three cases, with Morrill County only reporting four active cases and a total of 14 cases on June 23.

During PPHD’s daily briefing on Monday, health officials explained that anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus is required automatically to quarantine for 10 days. A person is now considered recovered after they have gone through that quarantine time and until they have gone three days without exhibiting symptoms, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell.

“Some people can take recover as early as 10 days and some people can take up to 14 to 21 days depending on how sick they are,” Schnell said. “Some people are asymptomatic where they don’t have any signs of the disease and they don’t even know it unless they were testes.”

All persons quarantined are evaluated by PPHD before being considered as recovered.

Officials are reminding people that the area does continue to be under directed health measures. The Panhandle is currently in Phase III of the directed health measures, set forth by Gov. Pete Ricketts. On Monday, Ricketts echoed some comments in an Omaha World-Herald column over the weekend, reminding people to wear a mask. “Do you want college football in the fall? Wear a mask,” he said on social media.

On the PPHD website, it has guidance for everything from summer programs to a listing of approved events and gatherings. Events over 500 people must sumbit an event plan to the Panhandle Public Health District and be approved. Event approvals are planned to continue into phase 4 of the directed health measures; an effective date for that plan is not yet announced for certain.

As of Monday, there are 114 active cases in the Panhandle, with one person currently hospitialized. Other cases announced on Monday included: one Kimball County woman in her 40s, a close contact of a person previously tested positive; one Sheridan County man in his 40s, a close contact of another person; and nine cases in Scotts Bluff County. In the Scotts Bluff County cases, six were identified as close contacts: a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 80s. A woman in her 40s was announced as travel related and two community spread cases, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s, were also listed.

Eighteen recoveries were announced Monday.

To date, 335 people have tested positive in the Panhandle, with 218 people having recovered. Three people have been reported to have died of the coronavirus since PPHD began collecting data on March 2.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at Community Action Health Center in Gering, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and at Chadron Community Hospital on Mondays and Fridays. Testing is for symptomatic persons and close contacts.