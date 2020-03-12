Bridgeport Schools close for COVID-19 threat, area schools develop preparedness plans

Bridgeport Public Schools began spring break early after consulting with the Panhandle Public Health District to take precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Kim Engel, PPHD director, said a news release came out from the north central district health department about a student from Crofton High School, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln. She attended two games. Four Bridgeport students and a teacher were seated in the same section as the Crofton student.

“The students and teacher who were in that section agreed to self-quarantine, so they could be monitored as a precautionary measure,” Engel said. “They’re doing it to protect their community. The Bridgeport students are at a very low risk.”

The quarantine period is 14 days, so the district decided to begin spring break early. Engel added there are no cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, making the risk of contracting the illness low in the area.

As the spread of the COVID-19 virus evolves every hour, Engel wants the public to know every school district in the Panhandle is prepared.

“The area needs to know how much work schools have done to thinking this through,” she said. “They’re looking toward guidance from the Department of Health and Department of Education and we all have the same goal in mind, to keep our community and students safe.”

As part of keeping students safe, school districts are sending information to staff about how they can prepare for an outbreak as well as preventative actions they can take to prevent the spread of the virus.

Bob Hastings, Gering Public Schools superintendent, said the district distributed information to families on Wednesday about how the district will communicate any changes to classes should COVID-19 come to the area.

“At this point, everybody needs to be vigilant,” Hastings said. “The situation has changed rapidly in the last 24 hours and I think it could change rapidly in our state and country.”

While monitoring the situation, the superintendents are also having weekly conference calls with the Department of Education to discuss curriculum requirements and how teachers can ensure students meet those requirements in the event of extended school closures.

“We will do whatever is necessary to make sure our students meet those requirements,” Hastings said.

Rick Myles, Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent, said the district has worked diligently for the past two weeks developing a comprehensive plan to respond to COVID-19 and any other infectious diseases that may arise in the future. As part of that work, the district has collaborated with other school districts as well as local agencies from PPHD, Regional West, Scottsbluff Police Department and Scotts Bluff Sheriff Department to have a cohesive plan for keeping students safe.

“So much is coming from the state and the advice that we’re getting like the basketball team about the state tournament,” Myles said. “We’re following the lead of the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and the state, so I hope that’s reassuring to people that we are not making isolated decisions.”

Myles added, “We really feel it’s best for us to follow the advice and direction of Panhandle Public Health as well as federally and from the state of Nebraska and Nebraska Department of Education.”

As Scottsbluff Public Schools faculty return to the buildings Friday for an in-service day, Myles said the 20-page plan they developed will be in the hands of teachers.

“The plan has been put into the hands of all our principals,” Myles said. “During our professional development day on Friday, every staff member will get a copy of the plan to review and ask any questions.”

The district has saved an electronic version of the document online to update the plan as the illness concerns change. Scottsbluff High School students were also instructed to take their Chromebooks home, so students can receive instructions about instruction changes or closures, should the threat of the COVID-19 increase.

Dr. Travis Miller, Bayard Public Schools superintendent, said the district has been in contact with the COVID-19 Unified Command staff to develop a plan. The district is currently on spring break, with classes set to resume Monday, March 16.

“At this point, we will continue to be in communication with health officials regarding the situation and will work with them to respond in a coordinated manner if anything would necessitate changes to our scheduled return to session on Monday,” Miller said.

While the illness has continued to spread every day around the world, Miller said his staff is prepared should they have to adjust instruction.

“Over the past few weeks, district staff have reviewed the Morrill County Local Emergency Operations Plan (LEOP) and school policies in anticipation of continued spread of the virus,” he said. “At our March meeting, the Bayard Public Schools Board of Education reviewed policies and approved emergency operation procedures for our school district. As a result, I anticipate our organization is prepared to respond in the event of possibly needing to make changes from our regular educational operations.”

Eastern Wyoming College made changes to class schedules due to health concerns about the coronavirus disease. In a statement released by the college, EWC officials reviewed announcements about the COVID-19 and due to the concern for student, faculty and visitor safety, students are being asked to not return to either the Torrington nor Douglas campuses following the spring break until March 23.

Classes are canceled for the week of March 16 as well as all on-campus events and community education classes on both campuses. The EWC Fitness Center will close March 13 until further notice.

Within the statement, officials say, “All EWC employees should report to work as regularly scheduled, including those employees returning from spring break unless they are sick, have been sick or have traveled out-of-state.”

The staff will participate in in-service and training activities, starting Monday, March 16 at 8 a.m.

The college will remain open for business, but no classes, events or activities will take place. To stay up-to-date on EWC announcement about the virus, visit https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/.

As school districts work in conjunction with PPHD, and local officials, Engel advised the public to take safety precautions and be prepared for cancellations.

“The best thing people can do is avoid large gatherings, refrain from travel and all the basics of washing your hands often, don’t touch your face and cough into your sleeve. Those are all basic life-saving measures you can take,” she said. “I would also say be prepared that things are going to change everyday and there will be cancellations and postponements to protect people.”

School districts will distribute information to staff, families and the public about changes to instruction through the districts’ websites, text message systems and local media.

