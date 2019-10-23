A Bridgeport woman has been sentenced to 37 months in prison on drug charges.
In a press release, United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Derrica Pitts, 25, was sentenced Monday to 37 months in prison by Senior United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. In addition to her prison term, Pitts will serve three years of supervised release following her release from prison.
On Feb. 27, law enforcement set up a controlled purchase of an ounce of heroin and an ounce of methamphetamine in a Sidney business parking lot. Pitts agreed to sell the heroin and methamphetamine for $1,350. Officers contacted the woman and she was arrested.
This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.
