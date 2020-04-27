Event cancellations and reduced tourism in Scottsbluff due to COVID-19 health safety measures, forces local businesses and organizations to think outside of the box to bring visitors to the area.

The amount of money brought to the community through lodging and visitor spending at local businesses is crucial to keeping local organizations afloat, Brenda Leisy, Scotts Bluff Visitors Bureau director said.

“We are definitely down, but we are not out,” Leisy said.

Two event and wedding venues, the Gering Civic Center and the Weborg 21 Centre, have both been subject to similar restrictions, resulting in weddings and events being moved to much later dates.

“March 14th was the last wedding or event to be held at the Civic Center and will be until June, ” Rick Keller, Gering Civic Center manager, said. “Most of the weddings have been rescheduled for September and October, and we had one that was moved until next year.”

Of the event cancellations, those scheduled to take place over the weekend of high school graduation have a significant impact due to the large number of people these events typically bring to the venue, Austin Harimon, Weborg 21 Centre office manager and event coordinator, said. The next event scheduled at the Weborg 21 Centre will be a wedding tentatively scheduled to take place on May 30, which will be finalized in the upcoming two weeks, Harimon said.

The lack of visitors brought to Scottsbluff for events correlates with the declines of tourism and the number of visitors brought to the area.

“People need to know we are still here, that Chimney Rock is still standing, and we are working hard to provide a safe and comfortable experience for visitors,” Leisy said.

In order to combat event cancellations and tourism declines, the Scotts Bluff Visitors Bureau has worked hard to produce a new digital marketing platform.

“I am extremely proud of our comeback plan,” Leisy said. “We will have a brand new digital marketing plan to come out May 1 and go until Sept. 15.”

The new marketing plan will reach a larger group of people, compared to the typical hard copy resources such as brochures and pamphlets, Leisy said, Right now, people are not presented with the opportunity to pick up hard copies of tourism marketing resources, as they are not driving through and stopping at visitor centers.

The Weborg 21 Centre has been working to provide upcoming events, similarly to the visitors bureau. Weborg 21 Centre has hopes of offering local high school students a prom-like event in June, Harimon said.

Leisy said businesses and the visitors bureau alike have had to think out of the box.

With a series of new health measures put in place by Gov. Pete Ricketts to ease COVID-19 restrictions, beginning on May 4, organizations and businesses may see a change in event and tourism numbers.

Leisy said, she suspects some health measures to continue into the summer months which will present another hurdle to for the Scotts Bluff Visitors Bureau and local tourist locales to face.

The message from the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau in a public announcement: “The Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau will continue to work on upcoming projects, marketing strategies and event planning. We have an exciting summer planned so make those reservations and get ready for our western hospitality.”

