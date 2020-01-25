An upcoming event will showcase local performers while raising money for Theatre West and spreading a love for theater.

Broadway in the Bluffs is returning to the Judy Chaloupka Theatre at Western Nebraska Community College at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the WNCC Box Office or from any Theatre West board member.

Beginning in 2000, the event is a long-time fundraiser for Theatre West.

“We recognized that a winter concert could serve two goals,” the event’s music director, Maren Chaloupka, said.

It serves as a way for the non-profit to raise money and expose more Panhandle citizens to live theatre and music.

“At first, it was just one out-of-town performer who would come to Scottsbluff and give an entire concert, and I would play piano for that performer to sing,” Chaloupka said.

Attendance was lower then they had hoped that year, Kim Grams, who is the children’s theater director with Theatre West, said. She will be performing in the show.

“We thought maybe people would come see people that they knew,” she said.

The format was changed to highlight local talent who star in Theatre West productions each summer. In 2005, the dessert buffet was added to the event, which gave audience members a chance to mingle with performers “which builds that community even more,” Chaloupka said.

The program will be diverse, with music from old Broadway productions, as well as recent ones, performed by local talent, including Voice in the Valley winner Tom O’Brien.

There will be “power ballads and songs that really tell a story for our audience,” Chaloupka said. Some are funny, others are more serious.

Aaron Bahmer, of Lingle, has been involved in several Theatre West productions through the years and will be performing a humorous song in Broadway in the Bluffs. He enjoys seeing the way that people connect to different pieces of music.

“Entertainment is always a release,” he said. “It can bring forward emotions that someone is suppressing, happy or sad.”

The show is family friendly, with a special performance geared toward children in the audience. Lauren Newell will invite all of them on stage to help her perform “Let It Go,” the hit from Disney’s Frozen.

Chaloupka said it’s exciting to introduce the audience to new performers, as well as veteran vocalists. As a pianist, she’ll accompany all of them.

“I want to do my part to help an extraordinarily talented singer tell their story,” she said.

The better the story is told, the more captivating it will be, spreading the joy of live theater further.

“Quality of life in a small community is not just about whether the streets are plowed,” Chaloupka said. “Quality of life includes music, theater, culture, visual art, spiritual life and, especially community involvement.”