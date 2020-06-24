The West Nebraska Art Center is full of budding artists this week for the annual summer Art Camp.

There are two camps, one in the morning for students ages 6-10 and one in the afternoon for students 10-15. The morning sessions are being taught by Mary Hunt, who chose the theme of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

The projects primarily consist of activities such as cutting things out of paper or painting on rocks.

“We’re doing some fun projects with paper,”Hunt said. “I’ve cut patterns for some of it, but I kind of like doing things where the kids have a place to start, and then they can just take off.”

One of the projects on Wednesday morning was making a sun out of construction paper. Adrian Anquiano said it was his favorite project of the day.

“I’ve never made this before,” he said, adding that he’s been an artist for six years.

Elle Altman also enjoyed making her paper sun.

“I’m giving mine a beard,” she said, pleased with her design decision.

As she carefully cut the strips of paper meant to be used for sun rays into shorter pieces, she was asked why she was opting for a bearded sun.

“Just to make it look funny,” she said.

Other projects during Wednesday’s camp were sidewalk chalk drawing and tie-dying T-shirts. Hunt said that tie-dying is outside of the theme, but explained that camp participants usually receive a T-shirt to take home at the end of camp.

“We thought it would be more fun if they got to do this,” she said.

Hunt said it’s good to encourage creativity, and that art can benefit everyone. For children who are particularly creative, it’s a healthy outlet for that creative energy.

“Art camp gives them something to do in the summer,” she said. “This summer, especially, kids really need something to do.”

