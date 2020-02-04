After working alongside the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer and her staff were able to secure funding for the Gering-Fort Laramie tunnel repair.

The Gering-Fort Laramie tunnel collapsed seven months ago, impacting local farmers and economy. Since then, members of the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District, 21st Century Equipment, Platte Valley Companies and the Oregon Trail Foundation have been working together to distribute funds to farmers impacted by the canal breach.

Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement Tuesday, Feb. 4, following the BoR’s released its 2020 spending plan.

“This canal is critical to Nebraska agriculture, supplying surface water to approximately 55,000 acres of cropland including corn, sugarbeets, and dry edible beans,” she said. “This funding will help western Nebraska farmers and families who feed the world to recover from the effects of this major disruption to irrigation.”

Leo Hoehn, of Scottsbluff, who has been farming the area around the canal for 15 years was excited to hear the news.

“I think it was very appropriate,” Hoehn said. “I think they should have done it and I’m glad to hear they are doing that to help.”

Hoehn said last year’s canal breach impacted his yields and is hopeful the canal is repaired ahead of next year’s harvest.

“We have 600 acres under that canal,” he said. “Irrigated cropland is our livelihood and our life line. It’s extremely important to get that repaired and functional.”

The 600 acres Hoehn farms does not have any ground water to tap into, making the canal crucial for production.

“In the area that Gering-Fort Laramie services, there isn’t any ground water,” he said. “The only source of water is that ditch, so without it, it would either be a dry land crop or no crop at all.”

Hoehn added how important the canal is for not just the farmers, but also for the community.

“It impacts the entire community because when revenues are reduced, it affects everyone’s livelihood,” he said.

The BoR will contribute $2.3 million toward the repairs of Tunnel 3, following the July 17, 2019, collapse, which damages all three tunnels. Tunnel 3 is located strictly in Nebraska. Fischer is working with BoR about the dispersment of these dollars.