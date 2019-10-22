Scottsbluff High School math club students took home a win during a recent competition at Kearney High School and are preparing for future success.

The Bearcats competed at the first math competition of the fall at Kearney High School after a four-hour bus ride early Friday, Oct. 18. Twenty-two students represented the Bearcats in Kearney where they took home the top prize.

“We dominated,” said Talera Kinsey. “Scottsbluff won overall.”

With 22 Bearcats competing against Kearney’s six math members, the Bearcats were able to have a higher average among their top mathletes, giving them a better chance at winning overall.

“We have a really strong team and depth,” said Katherine Reisig. “It’s not just our upperclassmen, it’s our underclassmen, too.”

There were individual and team competition rounds where the mathletes had to play to each other’s strengths as they determined who would answer which questions. During the target round, each player had to answer two questions before they could consolidate with their teammates.

“Each person works out a different problem,” said Kinsey. “We play to our teammates’ strengths and trust our teammates.”

Competing against a Class A school, the Bearcats expected Kearney to be tough competition. But as the slide show displayed the individual rankings of the mathletes and the overall standings, Reisig was not too surprised.

“I was a little surprised, but I knew they didn’t have the numbers we had,” she said. “It was exciting to see the measurable results of the depth we have.”

Although the Omaha and Lincoln schools competed in a different competition earlier, Kinsey said the tests were the same, so they were able to compare their scores to the other schools.

“When I compared our scores to the other schools who competed in Omaha, we beat them,” she said.

As they continue to work through problems ahead of competitions in Omaha and Fort Collins, Colorado, Kamden McGrew said, “All roads point to Lincoln.”

Lincoln is where state math is held.

While working with the underclassmen during practice after school and during competition, the seniors are excited about the future success of math club.

“It’s encouraging to see the depth looking forward,” said Reisig. “Math club has become a big thing and we’ve done well. I expect that to continue.”

The Kearney High School math competition was also the first-ever mathleague.org event held at Kearney High.

The Bearcats will compete in their next competition on Friday, Oct. 25, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

