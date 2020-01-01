Going into the 100th season at Camp Laramie Peak, the camping committee is walking the line between bringing in modern activities and amenities while still maintaining the rustic nature of the camp.

The camp, located 23 miles northwest of Wheatland, Wyoming, opened under the WyoBraska Council of the Boy Scouts of America with a single building serving as the check-in building and director’s quarters. A dining hall was added in 1925 and other buildings and facilities have been added over the years. The camp was originally 13 acres before another 115 acres of land was donated to the WyoBraska Council by the Bernie Brothers from Binford, Wyoming.

In the early 1970s, the WyoBraska Council merged with the Long’s Peak Council, and so did the camp property. There is some private land still within the boundaries of the camp, but the property allows for the facilities and activities that keep hundreds of scouts coming through each year.

“There’s been a lot of improvements done over the last 25 years, but the basics of scouting are still the same,” Marty Manley, chairman of the Camp Laramie Peak camping committee, said. “We want the boys to come up and learn nature, have a good time at summer camp for a week, learn to do various programs. We have archery. We have shooting. We’ve got ATVs now.”

Manley said changes were made after the camp’s 90th anniversary to add several activities, making it an “extreme camp.” Mountain boarding and mountain bikes were added along with zip lines. A few years later, a grant allowed the purchase of the ATVs and classes were added to make sure the scouts were operating them safely. On Wednesday’s, scouts are allowed to leave camp if they choose to go to Camp Guernsey nearby. Camp Guernsey has an obstacle course range, navigational course range and a SIM center where kids can go in and use the computer systems and computerized gunnery range where kids can shoot M-16s and handguns at simulated targets. Scouts can also go to Fort Laramie to see the operation there or go fishing at Glendo Reservoir.

“Still, the basics behind scouting is what we teach,” Manley said. “We want to keep modernizing the camp, but still keep the rustic feel of the camp. The kids still come up, they bring their tents, they camp out all week long in tents. We have shower facilities for them, and they’re individual, so when we have girl scouts come up, it’s no problem. They have their own facilities they can use. ... We don’t want to be a merit badge factory, but for being a smaller camp, it doesn’t overwhelm a scout if it’s his first camp.”

Camping committee member Jim Schmidt said he started going to the camp in 1964 as a scout and with the exception of a few years has been going every year either as a participant or a leader. He said the first-time at camp can be difficult, but generally turns into a great adventure and an experience they can’t generally get at home.

“Some kids get homesick up there,” Schmidt said. “Once they get through that homesick period, you’ll see them come back to camp, year after year after year.”

Manley said seeing that growth in the scouts is rewarding.

“If you see what happens to a kid when you take them to camp,” Manley said, “he goes in as a scared rabbit on Sunday when you get there, and by Friday, you can’t get him to stop singing, and he doesn’t want to leave.”

Dick Ross started going to the camp 15 years ago as a volunteer when his son started Scouts. He said the experience the kids get learning responsibility and problem solving is invaluable. Ross, who also went to camp once as a boy in the 1960s, praised the camp staff for what they do for the youths.

“We wouldn’t stay involved as adult leaders as long as we have if we didn’t think it was a valuable program for the scouts,” Ross said. “I know I have maybe more fun than the scouts do because we have a great group of people that work to keep this district going and enjoying scouting as well.”

Manley started going to the camp as a child in the 1960s when his brother was on staff and has been involved regularly since 1993, raising four sons to be Eagle Scouts. Manley said it’s important for kids to get away from TVs and gaming systems and get them back to nature, hiking, climbing on rocks and learning how to use an ax or how to start a fire with flint and steel.

“You put a kid on a zip line, watch him go flying down a zip line, hear him scream with joy,” Manley said.

For the 100th Anniversary celebration, July 31-Aug. 2, the Long’s Peak Council is working to bring in special programs and hopes to include presentations from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Camp Guernsey, Fort Laramie and a cavalry unit from Casper.