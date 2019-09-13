Canadian firm backs away from purchasing former Cabela's facility

SIDNEY — Canada-based logistics management company MMP Enterprises has reportedly pulled back from plans to purchase the former Cabela’s Distribution Center.

MMP had projected to add another 300 jobs to the economy. City of Sidney Economic Development Director Melissa Norgard said the project will not be moving forward and Bass Pro Shops will retain ownership of the facility while efforts continue to market the space for other vendors.

“It’s always disappointing when projects don’t come to fruition,” Norgard said. “Does it happen? All the time.”

Sidney Mayor Roger Gallaway said MMP’s change of focus is disappointing, but the city will move forward.

“It’s unfortunate,” Gallaway said. “We had done our due diligence vetting the company, etc. But with unexpected growth in their Canadian operations, MMP decided to focus all of their resources on that at this time.”

Gallaway said it’s best to learn of the change now rather than later.

“Luckily, all of our LB 840 funds and resources are performance-based, so we aren’t out anything,” he said. “Those facilities and warehouses had generated a lot of interest prior to that, so we are confident in being able to market those again. Being close to the interstate, with cheap rail access to both the Union Pacific and Burlington Northern railroads, they garner a lot of attention. So it’s a better situation than if the company had put the project on hold for three to five years or longer — and then the buildings were not available.”

Rather than focusing on losing the MMP jobs, Norgard chooses to focus on the gains Sidney has seen.

“You can’t dwell on the past,” she said. “At some point, you have to work with the cards you’ve been dealt, push forward and move on and focus on what’s here. ... We have an amazing talent base here in Sidney. So many people moved here and fell in love with Sidney, or they were born here and love it here, and they just don’t want to leave.”

Sidney has worked to recruit new businesses, and has added about 300 new jobs over the last 2 1/2 years to take some of the sting out of the Cabela’s loss. Among those new businesses or existing businesses adding positions are Lukjan Great Plains (50 jobs created so far and 10 more projected in the next year), Agri-Plastics (85 and 10), Vitalix (30 and 5), NexGen Outfitters (11 and 5), Highby Outdoors (10 new jobs) and UST Global’s Xpanxion subsidiary with 70 new jobs and another 100-plus expected by the end of 2020.

Gallaway said he chooses to look at the MMP news as a temporary setback.

“It’s a bump in the road, but we’ll still get to our destination,” he said.