GERING — Crop producers impacted by the stoppage of water in the Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District will have to wait to see if their losses are covered by crop insurance.

At this point, there is no time parameter for determination of a cause of the collapse as crews are still working to clear debris and shore up the tunnel to make repairs that could allow water to be released.

The tunnel that collapsed was built by the Bureau of Reclamation in 1917 and this is the first instance of failure in any of the three tunnels along the 130-mile length of the canal. Crews were working Tuesday to begin installing a series of shoring boxes over the top of the tunnel to take pressure off the concrete walls. That work will provide crews working inside the tunnel more stability around them as they work to restore water to the canal. Workers are in the area of a second hole in the roof of the tunnel that is approximately 4 feet wide, according to James Byrd, operations manager-underground division for SAK Construction.

The length of that hole is yet to be determined and Byrd said his crew has been able to access about 10-12 feet, but still have not reached the end of the opening.

Multiple Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI) is overseen and regulated by the Risk Management Agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (RMA USDA) with delivery and service handled by private companies. As a result, regardless of the agent, all policyholders are subject to the same Common Crop Insurance Policy.

“Right now, the RMA is waiting for the Bureau of Reclamation to determine the cause of the collapse to determine if losses due to lack of water will be covered,” Federal Crop Agency Agent John Schmall said.

“The crop insurance companies themselves want to cover the loss, it’s just up to the federal government to determine if they’re able to pay it — if it’s an unavoidable natural loss,” Jessica Groskopf, regional extension economist at the University of Nebraska, said.

Groskopf recently completed an economic impact study along with Brian Lee from University of Wyoming Extension and Roger Coupal of the University of Wyoming Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics. Their study looked at a total loss of crops — just shy of 108,000 acres of cropland, figuring a total loss on corn, sugar beets and dry edible beans and a 1/3 loss on alfalfa.

“The total economic loss we figured at $89 million potentially,” Groskopf said. “That number could be reduced if they are able to return water to the area or cover the loss with crop insurance. ... That estimate covers not only the direct loss, but also the turnover of those dollars. It’s not just the farmers who lose in this situation, but the whole community will see that loss.”

Local crops were already behind due to issues with planting due to weather-related issues in early spring, putting the crops at a critical stage when the incident happened. Even with the return of water, the crops are at risk.

“There’s a lot of variability in the nature of the crops,” Groskopf said. “We’re always hopeful that there’s something there for them.”

Schmall said his agency is reminding its customers to care for their crop as if they will be getting water back.

“The absolute best case scenario would be that we’d get adequate rain for the next several weeks,” Schmall said. “Farmers don’t want to collect insurance. They all want to have a crop.”

This incident shows the vulnerability of the many irrigation canal systems in the region, and many of them were built in the same time frame as the Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie system. Just because it happened to this one right now doesn’t mean it won’t happen to another one in the future, Groskopf said. Response to this failure will have an impact on potential future incidents.

“How this collapse is handled will set the standard for how we handle similar circumstances in the future,” she said.

In addition, handling of these circumstances will be looked at from governmental resources as well. While the tunnel that collapsed is in Wyoming, growers are impacted both in Wyoming and Nebraska. Red tape and bureaucracy will have to be dealt with for any payment going out as a result.

“There is a lot of bureaucracy that happens at the state line and challenges with how to send money across the state line,” Groskopf said. “It will take an act of the Senate to send those dollars across borders. It’s an interesting topic that we need to discuss.”

Meanwhile, hailstorms last week hit some of the same growers already impacted by the irrigation issues. Groskopf said that for the purposes of the joint economic impact study, the total to near-total loss factors were used, so the hail for those growers will not change the numbers.

“For those who are under that canal, a loss is a loss,” she said. “The only difference is that hail is certainly covered by federal crop insurance. Nobody likes to take an insurance check to the bank. They all want to have a crop to be able to take to market and sell for a profit.”