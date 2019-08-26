GERING — Officials say water could be flowing in the Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal by Thursday.

Crews have completed the removal of sand, dirt and debris from Tunnel 2 near Fort Laramie, Wyoming. The tunnel, built in 1915, collapsed July 17, and irrigators have been without water in the system since then. More than 107,000 acres of farmland are affected by the water loss.

Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District Manager Rick Preston said the last of the dirt was removed Monday. There were still some spoils in the canal that had to be removed before water is released, but he said that should be completed by Wednesday. Additionally, there is some patch work to be done in Tunnel 1 further upstream from Tunnel 2, patching a few spots and shoring up some of the ceiling of that tunnel.

James Byrd, operations manager-underground division for SAK Construction, said his crews spent the weekend removing as much sand and debris as they could from Tunnel 2 once the tunnel was shored up.

“We took 1,500 to 2,000 yards of sand out of there,” he said. “We’ve got it down to where there’s just a wet slop, kind of the consistency of pudding, that’s all that’s left in there. Once the water starts back up, it’ll wash what’s left right out of there.”

While water could be released back into the canal Thursday morning or Thursday evening, the water will be slow to reach its final destination. The water in the canal moves at 1 mph. The canal system covers 130 miles in Wyoming and Nebraska. That said, water will likely be five to six days before it reaches the end of the line.

SAK has done some looking in Tunnel 1 and Tunnel 3 and will report their findings to the irrigation districts as a permanent fix is sought.