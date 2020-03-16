As health professionals recommend against large gatherings of people, closures and postponements are being announced.

The Star-Herald is compiling a list as they are provided. Email your cancellation or postponement to news@starherald.com.

March

Effective immediately

— Until further notice, Housing Partners of Western Nebraska is not accepting walk-in traffic for applications, annuals or interims at any of its locations which include Chappell, Sidney, Hay Springs, Gordon and Gering Housing Authority offices. Staff are available via phone 308-632-0473 and our toll-free number at 866-694-0443. The March 23rd Voucher briefing has been postponed until further notice. Emergency work-orders will only be completed after client screening. Rents can be mailed in or dropped off at these locations before or on their due dates. ACH rent collection will continue as normal. Information: Nancy Bentley, Chief Executive Office, Housing Partners of Western Nebraska, sbha@scottsbluffhousing.com, 308-632-0473

— Lied Scottsbluff Public Library has announced that it is closed, beginning Monday, March 16 and for the next two weeks. All current checked out materials will be renewed by the library staff until it re-opens. The book drop is also closed. Free public wi-fi will continue to be available outside the building and online resources (OverDrive, Libby, RBDigital) continue to be available. Visit https://www.facebook.com/liedscottsbluffpubliclibrary/ for updates.

March 16-March 31

— Midwest Theater has canceled all in-person events at the theater through March 31. No walk-in business will be conducted, but staff will be available via phone, 308-632-4311 or email midwest@nebraskaarts.com. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MidwestTheater/ for updates.

March 16 - March 27

— All activities, events and sports practices at schools in the ESU #13 service area have been canceled or postponed, according to information provided by the Panhandle Public Health District. Contact your school district for more information on if an event will be rescheduled. The Scottsbluff YMCA also announced that its programs, and facilities, would be closed during this time.

— The Carpenter Center will adhere to recommendations by the Panhandle Public Health Covid-19 Unified Command regarding closing its facility. The center and all programs closed on Monday and will remain closed through March 27. The Community Meal Program will only serve meals on Tuesday and meals will only be available for takeout. The Building Blocks Daycare also closed through March 27.

The City of Terrytown will only take payments via their drop box outside the Carpenter Center, or through the mail. Please, at this time, no cash payments. Please call the City of Terrytown if you have any questions at 308-632-7212.

March 17

— National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter Meeting canceled. The next meeting will be May 12, “Understanding the FERS Basic Benefit,” Roma Italian Restaurant, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Information: Ron Moore, 308-672-2626.

— Third annual Panhandle Day of Caring for family caregivers & respite providers, 12 to 4 p.m., in Scottsbluff has been canceled. Information: https://panhandlepartnership.com/event/dayofcaring2020.

— All non-essential facilities for the City of Alliance are closed indefinitely. This includes the Senior Center, Alliance Public Library, SkyView Golf Course, Public Transit and The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. Nutrition site meals will be delivered by volunteers and staff. Public transportation will be limited to medical transportation only. Those needing emergency assistance should call 911. The utility billing office will be limited to drive-up business only.

— Chadron State College Graves Lecture Series for dates March 17 has been canceled. As of presstime, it was not known if the March 24 and April 7 presentations would be held.

March 19

— The Downtown Scottsbluff Association Meeting scheduled for March 19 has been postponed for another date yet to be determined pending the current COVID 19 virus situation.

March 24

— The National Weather Service has canceled all storm spotter trainings, including the Morrill County Storm Spotter Training planned to be held at the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department.

— Chadron State College has cancelled its “Dine with Us” events, which had been planned for March 24 and April 28. The state college system announced closures through the spring semester last week.

March 30

— The National Weather Service has canceled all storm spotter trainings, including the Region 22 Storm Spotter Training planned to be held at WNCC Harms Center. Information: Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management Director, 308-436-6689.

April

April 1

— Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm has announced that the Scotts Bluff County Government Day has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.