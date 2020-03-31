An unattended candle was to blame for a small fire at a residence in Scottsbluff Monday night.

According to Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle, there was minor damage in the front room of the residence in the 2100 block of First Avenue. Firefighters broke out a window and opened a door at the back of the house to ventilate smoke from the home.

“The items that were on fire when we got here, we drug out and we did make sure they were out,” Schingle said. “We sprayed a pile of clothes with some water just to make sure that anything smoldering was out.”

Scottsbluff Fire Department, Scottsbluff Police Department and Valley Ambulance were on scene.