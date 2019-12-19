Car totaled in fire

A Toyota Tacoma is totaled following a fire that authorities are calling a “fluke.”
According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Deputy Travis Petersen, the truck was traveling down County Road 22 near the Lander’s Soccer Complex when it began leaking what appeared to be oil onto the road before catching on fire.
As the flames broke out, the driver pulled off the road just north of the complex and was able to exit the truck and retrieve his property before it became fully engulfed. No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.