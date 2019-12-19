Car totaled in fire

A Toyota Tacoma is totaled following a fire that authorities are calling a “fluke.”

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Deputy Travis Petersen, the truck was traveling down County Road 22 near the Lander’s Soccer Complex when it began leaking what appeared to be oil onto the road before catching on fire.

As the flames broke out, the driver pulled off the road just north of the complex and was able to exit the truck and retrieve his property before it became fully engulfed. No one was injured.