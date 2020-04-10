COVID-19 has impacted everything in our nation. Small businesses and agricultural producers have been hit hard, for example. The impact of the virus has swept over many small businesses and producers like a fire on a windy day.

To help out, the government recently passed a bill intended to help small businesses and producers impacted by the pandemic. Signed into law on March 27, the Federal Coronavirus Relief Bill (CARES Act) provides more than $2 trillion in economic stimulus. The bill includes the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

“This is really an awesome program,” Platte Valley Banks President Hod Kosman said. “This is adding a lot of support for employment and continuing activity in communities.”

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), “The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.”

Agricultural enterprises are included in this program. Whether their revenue is high or low, it doesn’t matter. If such enterprises employ under a certain number of people and reside in the United States, they are eligible, regardless of income.

“Based on our analysis of the IFR [internal final rule of the Small Business Administration], agriculture enterprises that employ 500 or less people whose principal place of residence is in the United States are eligible, regardless of revenue levels,” Farm Bureau Federation Economist Veronica Nigh wrote.

Whether small businesses or agriculture enterprises, the PPP is based on average payroll for the past twelve months with an eligibility of over twice that amount.

“The loan is based on average payroll, which includes payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities, for the previous twelve months,” Kosman said. “It’s a total package that allows loans for over two and one-half times this payroll amount.”

In some cases, the loan is forgivable – it does not need repaid. This is great news for those desperately needing these stimulus funds to remain in business. Of course, conditions apply.

“The loan is repayable over two years, however, there’s no payment or interests for the first six months,” Kosman said. “And if you keep the people employed, the costs of payroll [again, this includes payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities] for the next two months, or eight weeks, is forgiven by the SBA and taken off anything on the note. For those who have a little left over, they have eighteen months after the six-month waiver period at one-percent interest to pay that off.”

Many small businesses and agriculture enterprises are currently benefiting from the Payroll Protection Program. Platte Valley Banks alone currently service many of these loans in Nebraska and Wyoming.

“In Nebraska, Platte Valley Bank has well over 200 applicants already approved at well over 30 million, and in Wyoming we have over 100 applicants in and approved for over 20 million,” Kosman said.

Application for the program should be made through participating financial institutions.

“There are no fees to the applicant…other than the low interest,” Kosman said.

Funds for the program are being distributed to those who apply first, Nigh wrote.