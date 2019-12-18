Lunch never looked or tasted so good. Anyone who doesn’t want to cook or just wants some fellowship and great food for the lunch hour can now come to the Carpenter Center in Terrytown for the Community Meal Program.

Since early November, the program has been serving meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for anyone, not just seniors. Dine-in and carry-out is available.

“It only costs $5 for a homemade, dine-in meal and our cook Becky Reisig-Tower is amazing,” said Carpenter Center Director Kristi Sornson. “It’s for anyone in the community. We’d like to have more businesses and families join us. The cost is $6 for to-go meals.”

Meal reservations need to be made no later than 9 a.m. the day prior to your chosen dining day by calling the Carpenter Center, 308-635-8422.

“We ask for reservations so we can keep better track of our food costs,” Sornson said. “We also need to make sure that Becky has time to prepare the meal.”

An average of 20 people takes part in the Community Meal Program every day. But on certain days, like when chicken or roast beef are served, as many as 50 people might show up.

The Carpenter Center is assisted by Panhandle Partnership, Cooperative Ministries and Housing Partners of Western Nebraska to provide the service as they address food insecurity in the community.

A monthly menu of what’s being served for lunch on any specific day is available from their website, carpentercenter.net.

“We can take reservations as much as a month in advance,” Sornson said. “People can figure out what they like for lunch and just need to let us know which days they’ll be here.”

Some of Reisig-Tower’s homemade kitchen creations have included enchiladas, baked pork chops, cabbage burgers, baked chicken, turkey noodle soup, beef stew, burritos and a lot more.

Weekend meals are available for carry-out only if reservations are made no later than 9 a.m. on Thursdays. These meals are $6 each and need to be picked up at the Carpenter Center on Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“It’s a really nice thing to see the socialization that takes place with the people who come here for a congregant meal and the connections they start to make,” Sornson said. “We had one person who mostly sat by himself when he started coming. But it didn’t take long for him to become part of the regular crowd as he developed a home-away-from-home feeling.”

She added that socialization is important, especially for seniors who may live alone. “After the first of the year we want to tie come programming into the meal, like a card group or guest speakers so people can make a day of it,” she said. “We’re on the right track in providing a service to the community. It’s an atmosphere where everyone feels they belong.”

The Carpenter Center is also an approved meal site for the Social Services for Aged and Disabled Adults program through the State of Nebraska.

“This is available for persons who are challenged to prepare meals on their own,” Sornson said. “These meals are free for qualifying adults.”

She added a list of qualifications is available by calling 1-800-383-4278 or going online to accessnebraska.ne.gov.

“There’s a need in the community to help people eat well,” Sornson said. “I’m happy to see we’re able to help meet that need.”

jpurvis@starherald.com