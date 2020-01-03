Carpenter Center seeks new director

As a Jan. 10 application deadline approaches, the Terry and Hazeldeane Carpenter Intergenerational Center in Terrytown is searching for a new director.

Kristi Sornson, who took over the position in mid-July, recently stepped down, explaining that family obligations were the reason for her departure. She said she will stay on through January to assure a smooth transition for the new director.

The Carpenter Center operates under the auspices of Housing Partners of Western Nebraska. It’s a recreational and educational facility primarily serving Scotts Bluff County with programming. It's a non-profit organization and a client agency of United Way of Western Nebraska.

“We’re looking for someone with a community vision for what we do,” Housing Partners CEO Nancy Bentley said. “We provide recreational and education programs for even those people who might not have the financial wherewithal to be able to afford them.”

Bentley said the new director will be responsible for the overall operation of the center, including financial management, planning, coordination of programming and special events, community recreation development, communications and human resources.

“Our director will need to be a business management type of person,” Bentley said. “We’re also looking for someone who has a connection with the community and can build relationships. Someone with an education or recreation background would be ideal.”

The director will coordinate all the activities hosted by the center, such as pickleball, the tumbling program, the fitness center, basketball, junior tackle football and more. The center also offers daycare and a variety of education classes.

“We’re working to bring out the best in all of our programs and all the people leading them,” Bentley said. “We have some ideas for the continued growth of the tumbling program, but those will be announced later.”

The center’s tumbling program has close to 300 youth participants who come from across the area. Several of them have brought home awards from national competitions.

The Carpenter Center’s lunch program for seniors also recently expanded. They’re now offering meals seven days a week, with weekend meals prepared for takeout on Fridays.

“Food insecurity is a huge concern, both here and locally,” Bentley said. That’s why we expanded the lunch program.”

In announcing her resignation, Sornson said it was a privilege to serve as director of the Carpenter Center and help guide its growth. However, “I will never regret honoring my values and choosing family first.”

Bentley said Sornson has done a great job in the time she was with the center.

“We wish we could keep her, but we understand because family is always important.”