SCOTTSBLUFF — When looking back on the early days of Scottsbluff-Gering, it’s easy to see the importance of what was then the Carr-Neff Lumber Company.

“This town was built by Carr-Trumbull,” said Bryon Wilson, general manager for Herstead Monument Company, a business that has been around for 100 years itself. “In all the old pictures where the town was just getting started, you’ve got Carr Neff Lumber Company there. That was basically the lumber company that built Scottsbluff. When people were building houses and getting started here, that’s where they would go.”

Today, Bill and Jim Trumbull run the operation as Carr-Trumbull Lumber Company, 119 years after the original company advertised itself as coal and lumber providers at their new location at 14th Street and Broadway in Scottsbluff. After a short existence in Gering, the new Scottsbluff location was chosen when the Burlington Northern Railroad came to town, and founders J.M. Carr (great-grandfather to the Trumbulls) and H.W. Neff decided that a location next to the tracks would be ideal. Before switching to trucks, deliveries in those early days were made by eight horse-and-wagon teams. Along the way, the Neffs phased out of the company, and W.S. Trumbull joined the company in 1939. Having married into the Carr family, W.S.’s son J. Carr Trumbull, became the third generation in the family business in 1958. Bill and Jim made it four generations in 1984 and 1991, respectively.

“We’re very fortunate for 119 years,” Jim Trumbull said. “When you throw that number out to somebody, they’re going ‘four generations?’, and they have their jaws almost drop — they’re going, ‘that doesn’t exist anymore.’ We’ve been fortunate. We’ve been lucky.”

Bill Trumbull credits a growing economy and the founders of the company for its extended run of success.

“Good management going way back when, and I think the other thing that they had going on through a lot of those years was the area was just consistently growing,” Bill said. “You had steady growth. You had at any given time anywhere from three to five lumber yards within the area, but they were all family-owned or very small chain-type yards. You didn’t have the behemoths like the Home Depot or Menard’s like we have today. For the most part, with the growth, there was enough business to go around, and, of course, way back in the day they sold far more coal than they did lumber to begin with.”

The original building burned down in 1927 and was replaced with a brick building — one that today is home to Bluffs Sanitary Supply.

“Before the city grew up,” Bill said, “J.M.’s house was over on Second Avenue, and they could see him leave the store to know when to put the food on the table if he was coming home for lunch. There was just nothing in between.”

Times have changed, and so has the business. In 1900, lumber was $18 per thousand board feet. By 1950, it was six times that, roughly $120 per thousand. Today, it’s anywhere from $350-400 per thousand.

“The accounting system was a little different back then,” Jim said in an understatement. “We’ve got the old books, and (J.M. would) grab a nickel and he’d go uptown and get a haircut. It’s interesting to read their books and go, ‘How are you making sense out of some of this stuff? J.M. haircut.’”

From the very origins of the business, the founders of Carr-Trumbull knew the importance of community, and Bill and Jim keep that tradition going strong.

“Clear back from the beginning, they always made it a point to be involved in the community and try to better the community, and that’s just pretty much been instilled all the way through the generations,” Bill said. “It’s tough anymore to get people involved in the community, but it’s just the way each generation was brought up that you need to give back for some of what you take out.”

Working with good home owners and good contractors makes for the best customer experiences, and Jim said the people who have worked for Carr-Trumbull over the years have built the company’s foundation and reputation.

“We’ve had a lot of long-time employees,” Jim said, “which then creates reputation and reliability over the years. Someone made a comment one time, ‘You know, it’s not very often you can walk into a family-owned business and see the owners.’ You just don’t see them anymore, or you walk into a business that’s transitioned from family-owned to more corporate and you don’t see that leadership. J.M. was always accessible, gramps was always accessible, dad was always accessible, and we’re always here, for the most part.”

