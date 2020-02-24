An attorney accused of trading drugs for legal services will face trial in district court.

During a hearing that took less than five minutes Friday, Feb. 21, Jon Worthman, 52, of Gering, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Scotts Bluff County Court. He appeared with his attorney, Scottsbluff attorney Maren Chaloupka.

Worthman has been charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, not less than 10 grams but not more than 28 grams, a Class ID felony.

Corey O’Brien, an attorney with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, traveled to Gering for the hearing. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Three Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on hand to testify before Chaloupka indicated that her client would waive.

Worthman had been arrested by officers and investigators with the WING drug task force. In court documents, authorities allege an informant sold about an ounce of cocaine to Worthman on Jan. 7 during a controlled buy. The transaction allegedly involved an arrangement for Worthman to get two eight balls of cocaine, or about 7 grams of cocaine, during the transaction.

At the time of Worthman’s arrest, he served as the public defender in Box Butte County and he has since been placed on medical leave. Earlier this week, the Box Boutte Commissioners appointed Darrin Knepper, a deputy public defender in Scotts Bluff County, to serve until July 31.

Worthman also provided legal services as a private attorney.

After his case was bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court during Friday’s hearing, he is next scheduled to appear in court on March 6, 2:30 p.m.