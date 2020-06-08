We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Panhandle Public Health District officials announced the first case of the coronavirus in Banner County Monday, as cases continue to increase in Scotts Bluff County.

Officials said 11 more people have tested positive, with results coming in since Friday. The case in Banner County involves a woman in her 30s who has been identified as a close contact of a person who previously tested positive. A woman in her 70s has been identified as having contracted the coronavirus through community exposure and is the latest Box Butte County case. Nine cases identified in Scotts Bluff County were: a girl under 10 years of age, identified as a close contact of a person previously diagnosed; a teen girl, close contact; two women in their 20s, both identified as having acquired COVID-19 from community exposure; a woman in her 40s, close contact; a man in his 40s, who’s exposure is still being investigated; a woman in her 60s, whose exposure is still being investigated; a woman in her 60s, close contact; a woman in her 70s, community spread.

“We just had several days of TestNebraska in the Panhandle last week and we’re still getting a lot of those results in,” Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel said during Monday’s daily briefing.

Cases among the elderly, which has been identified as a vulnerable population, continue to increase in the Panhandle. As of Monday, 39 people over the age of 60 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that most of those cases among the elderly have actually been people in the community, not persons in long-term health care facilities as has been seen in other areas of the state. However, she said, that population has also been affected the most by hospitalizations. A total of 25 hospitalizations have been reported since PPHD began tracking cases on March 2 and the majority of those have occurred in the last month.

“The elderly and then those over 65 are the most affected (by hospitalizations),” Panhandle Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said.

Health officials continue to advise people who are at risk to take extra precautions. People who are sick or experiencing symptoms are asked not to go to work and to stay home. Panhandle residents are also reminded to continue measures such as hand washing or using hand sanitizer and social distancing.

Asked about whether or not businesses should consider requiring employees or patrons to wear masks, Schnell said that businesses, except those required by directive health measures, can make their own decisions on masks. However, she said, she and Panhandle health officials continue to strongly recommend that masks be required.

She said there are studies that wearing masks does reduce the spread of the virus.

"We would feel very strongly that masks should be used and it is scientifically proven that it can reduce that spread of the coronavirus,” she said.

Testing has been expanded in the Panhandle.

CAPWN is testing symptomatic people or persons who know they have been exposed to coronavirus, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 to 8 a.m. People can sign up: https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02. Persons needing assistance can contact PPHD, 308-262-5764. Persons who are symptomatic can also contact their doctor to be tested. Persons who know that they are positive for the coronavirus or may have been exposed should call ahead to their doctor or if needing to go to the emergency room,

TestNebraska will be returning to the area in the future, but people experiencing symptoms are urged not to wait and to get tested as soon as possible.