While the popularity of cannabidiol, or CBD, has skyrocketed in recent years, there is still a lot of confusion surrounding it. Two Bridgeport natives recently returned to the Panhandle with the hope of educating residents about the potential benefits of CBD while offering a selection of cannabidiol products.

Garrett Dermer and his wife Morgan Faessler-Dermer have spent nearly a decade living in Colorado.

“We’ve been wanting to get out of the city and move back here to be closer to family,” Garrett said. “We want to start a family soon and don’t want to raise children in the city.”

They had been eyeing the valley, but it was an open storefront that made them pack their bags. They knew the options for CBD in Western Nebraska were limited, and saw an opportunity to educate and help the people here, said Garrett.

The couple was part of a CBD venture with locations in Colorado, and decided to bring Hemp Hearts to the Panhandle.

Now, a sign that reads “CBD Shop” and includes the Hemp Hearts Logo hangs over the door of the once empty storefront at 212 W 27th St. The store is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Morgan said the couple spent six months doing research on products and companies to ensure they have the highest quality products possible; including tinctures, gummies, vapes, topicals and beauty products. Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum and CBD Isolets are all offered, she said.

“We’re constantly adding products and listening to what our customers are wanting,” she said.

New products are often announced on the Hemp.Hearts.Panhandle Facebook and Instagram pages.

“We even have full spectrum products that are going to be five times as strong for people that have bad chronic pain or people who want to take less oil,” Morgan said. “We have prices for everybody starting as low as $10.”

She noted that all of their products are backed up by third party testing and that Certificates of Analysis are available for customers to look over.

“If a store doesn’t offer COAs, that’s a huge red flag,” Garrett said.

He said there have been a number of issues within the industry with products either containing less CBD than advertised, or not containing any at all. Similar to vitamins and nutritional supplements, there’s little regulation for the CBD industry, he said.

“Having a quality CBD product is so important because it is not regulated yet,” Garrett said. “CBD isn’t the same across the board. If you are buying CBD at a gas station, there is a good chance that it might not work for you.”

In addition to the lack of regulation, the variety of products can be overwhelming. How does a person know which tincture will work best for their ailment? Should they buy an isolet or a full spectrum product? The Dermers say they’re here to answer those questions.

The couple admits they’re not doctors, but spend their spare time researching and catching up on the latest cannabis-related news and studies so they can provide a better experience for their customers.

“When you come through our doors and have an experience with us, you’re going to leave feeling like, ‘wow, these people really care about helping me,” she said, adding that she hopes to improve the quality of life for others.

There’s a lot of curiosity — and a lot of confusion — surrounding cannabis products. While products high in THC are meant to intoxicate the user, CBD products are not.

“None of our products are intoxicating or going to get you high,” Morgan said. “You can’t get addicted to it and can continue on with your life without getting a cloudy mind.”

She believes CBD can be an alternative to prescription medications in some cases, noting that cannabis isn’t made in a lab.

“It’s going to be better for us in the long run,” she said. “I believe the best time to take CBD is when you have nothing wrong with you. It’s a great preventive and it overall makes us more balanced.”

The couple encourages their customers to do their own research and the shop carries a number of books on the subject.

“There are lots of YouTube videos out there with doctors explaining how CBD can help and lots of podcasts out there,” Garrett said.

Morgan said that if someone believes they will get high or fail a drug test due to CBD use, she encourages them to come by the shop so she can “break the stigma through education.”

“We’re healthy, not high,” she said. “The cannabis revolution is happening now and someone has to be the stewards of that movement. We are doing this to help people. This isn’t just about cannabis — this is about health and wellness and being able to enjoy your life and live it to the fullest.”