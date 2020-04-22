Officials from the 2020 Census have now started the second phase of mailing census forms to households that have yet to fill out the information either online or by phone.

Numbers released so far, updated as of April 20, indicate that Nebraska ranks as the fourth best response rate in the nation with 57.3% of households responding.

The state’s non-profit organizations have played a big part in keeping the ball rolling, partnering as the Nebraska Counts committee to assure a complete and accurate count is made for 2020.

Despite Nebraska’s fourth best response rate, urban areas in general are responding better than their rural counterparts. Areas that appear to be lagging include Morrill (Bridgeport), Chase (Imperial) and Webster (Red Cloud) counties.

Their response rate is more than 25 points below their own 2010 rate, ranking them in the bottom 10 of Nebraska counties for this year’s census.

Census officials said it’s important to count the state’s rural areas because many of those areas have lost population over the past 10 years.

Population is one of the major considerations when some 300 federal agencies use census information to determine what federal grant and assistance funding will be awarded. It amounts to about $8 billion annually in aid to states.

Census results also affect areas such as public education, health care, transportation, emergency disaster relief, and, of course, governmental representation at both the state and federal levels.

A recent study revealed that for every citizen missed in the census, the state could potentially miss out on $21,000 in federal aid over the next decade.

Nebraska is unusual in that the state’s three most populous counties, Sarpy, Douglas and Lancaster, have grown by 80,000 residents since the 2010 census.

During the same decade, the 90 rural counties, the remainder of the state, have lost about 90,000 of its population.

Nebraska Counts Communications Director Melissa Breazile said that earlier this year, census workers were attending community meetings and going door-to-door to promote awareness of the upcoming census.

But once the COVID-19 pandemic struck, workers could no longer follow up in-person. With many of the census workers quarantined themselves, outreach is limited to phone, paper, online and text.

“The Census Bureau is planning to send its workers door-to-door starting Aug. 11,” Breazile said. “They’ll continue their visits through Oct. 31, the extended deadline for completing the census form. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to respond.”

She added the paper forms will continue to be mailed through April. Although the response rate has been strong, there are still a lot of Nebraskans who haven’t been counted.

“We’re not the Census Bureau; we’re a separate organization,” Breazile said. “We plan to continue monitoring the coronavirus situation before we determine when to send workers out for in-person visits or community events again.’