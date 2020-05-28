On May 18, U.S. Census Bureau workers began a phased restart of its field operations as it emerges from a March 18 shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska and Wyoming are among the states now reopening.

The deadline for workers to report their initial census figures has been pushed back to Oct. 31, so Nebraskans still have time to fill out and submit the census survey.

Rural Nebraska residents, especially in the Panhandle and Sandhills areas, have been slow to respond to the 2020 Census survey. The only Panhandle counties reporting a 50% or higher response rate are Box Butte, Dawes, Cheyenne and Scotts Bluff.

The census is more than just a headcount to determine boundaries for political districts, such as the Nebraska Legislature and representation in Congress. State and federal agencies use population figures as a starting point when determining assistance levels for numerous programs, including human services, healthcare, roads, infrastructure and a lot more.

“When people are counted, it connects with dollars for our economy through our government,” Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel, community development specialist for the Nebraska Panhandle and Research Extension Center (PREC). “Completing the census form is especially important for areas that have low population. If people don’t participate, the area loses money for the next 10 years and that’s hurting us. And it only takes about 10 minutes to fill out.”

The Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska-Omaha estimated that over a 10-year period, each person counted brings in about $20,000 in funding for the state. And when an average household of 2.5 persons is missed, it equates to a $50,000 loss over the same period.

Because so much is at stake in getting an accurate count, PREC is working with the local non-profit group Empowering Families. One of them is Scottsbluff-based Jackie Guzman, an extension educator.

“We’ve been doing outreach to the minority communities where the census response rate is even lower,” she said. “We’re encouraging them to not only vote, but also to fill out the census survey.”

Groups being targeted include the Latino and Native American communities. Empowering Families is focusing on southeast Scottsbluff and the town of Minatare, which both have a higher concentration of minorities and census response rates are lowest.

Guzman said any personal contact with residents will adhere to state health directives. They will also help arrange for people to have computer access where the census form can be completed.

“We’ll have computer access at some of the soup kitchens,” Guzman said. “Later in the summer, if social distancing guidelines are loosened, we’d like to host more public opportunities to get people the computer access they need to complete the census.”

But for now, Empowering Families volunteers have been calling people to remind them about the census and why it’s important for everyone to participate.

Burkhart-Kriesel said low participation could be due to bad timing. Work on the 2020 Census was just gearing up on March 15. On March 18, the operation was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People started worrying about the coronavirus, so it became easy for them to forget about the census,” she said. “We don’t want that to happen. Timing was bad this year, but the opportunity to participate in the census is still there.”