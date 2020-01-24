Happy New Year. Chinese New Year, to be precise.

Lexin Yang recently moved to America with her father Cheng Yang, who is a Chinese exchange teacher at Bluffs Middle School. Being surrounded by American culture, Yang’s fourth grade teacher Brooke Lacy decided to give Lexin an opportunity to share about Chinese culture.

“She is surrounded by America, so this is a great opportunity for us to learn about China from her,” Lacy said.

Lacy’s class at Lincoln Heights Elementary learned about Chinese culture and celebrated the Chinese New Year in class on Friday, Jan. 24. Looking through the zodiac signs, students learned 2020 is the year of the rat and that red is a lucky color.

Student Oscar Brown said, “There are animals for every year and it rotates.”

Yang and her classmates spread good luck by writing each other letters in Chinese before placing them in red envelopes and passing them around the classrooms. The letters featured the Chinese symbols for faith, hope, love and friendship.

“Writing the symbols was fun,” Zander Collins said. “My favorite ones to draw are luck and peace because they are calming to draw those.”

The highlight of the afternoon for several students was Yang’s performance on a pipa, a four-stringed Chinese instrument that is sometimes called the Chinese lute. Yang placed the pear-shaped instrument onto her lap and plucked each cord, which gave off a calming noise.

Before playing, Yang put on fake nails that had a sticky fabric that wrapped around her fingers.

“I have to wear them because it would break my nails without them,” she said. “It also makes it sound better.”

As her classmates sat around her, they were impressed with her talent.

“She really knew how to play that instrument,” Brown said.

Micah Fitzke added, “That is the coolest instrument I’ve ever seen. The sounds she made was so cool and I like how it’s curved.”

Yang has been playing the pipa for just over a year.

“This instrument is very difficult,” she said.

One of the more challenging techniques is called wheel fingers, which requires Yang to pluck all the strings with her fingers one after the other.

“When I first played it, I couldn’t hold it,” she said.

The instrument is almost as tall as she is with a height of 3 feet, 5 inches.

“I could fall asleep to it if my mom or dad played it at night,” Harper Fenner said. “It was cool she can play an instrument.”

While the instrument Yang played had four cords, she said a long time ago, the instrument had five.

“I brought this from China,” she said.

Throughout the day, Lacy played videos teaching students how to say common Chinese New Year phrases.

“I like learning different languages,” Fenner said. “Having a Chinese person in class is helpful.”

Yang came to America with her father a year ago, leaving behind her mother and baby brother.

“At first when I came here, I cried all the time about my mom and little brother,” she said. “I get to see them soon.”

To further their study of Chinese language, the class played Chinese telephone. Yang whispered a phrase into a classmate’s ear and while they struggled to correctly pronounce it, they repeated the phrase after Yang told them what it meant. Some of the phrases were Happy New Year, mirror and pencil bag.

“I enjoyed learning about Chinese culture and having Lexin in my class is wonderful,” Lacy said. “The students have been so excited for this.”

The Chinese New Year begins Saturday, Jan. 25, but Yang said, in China, they celebrate it for one to two months.

Celebrating the Chinese New Year with her classmates was a way for Yang to bring home to America.